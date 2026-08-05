Atlanta Braves Should Acquire World Series MVP Off Waivers

The MLB trade deadline has officially come and gone, and while you can’t trade for players anymore, MLB organizations can still acquire players off waivers, which is likely to be common over the next month with the influx of players being designated for assignment.

One player who was recently cut after the MLB trade deadline who the Braves could take a flyer on is former World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

Soler was DFA’d by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

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Jorge Soler Has Familiarity with Braves Organization

Jorge Soler has a lot of familiarity with the Braves organization, as he’s had two stints with Atlanta.

In fact, among the five teams Jorge Soler has played for over his 13-year career, the Braves are the one he’s posted the highest OPS+ with (132 over 104 games; 23 home runs and 22 doubles). And then, of course, there are his heroics from the 2021 World Series run, which was capped off by Soler winning WS MVP.

There’s no doubt that Jorge Soler has struggled a bit this season, but he still has immense pop in his bat, and he could be a platoon DH option for Atlanta.

Across 316 at-bats in 2026, Soler has 12 home runs, 16 doubles, and an OPS+ of 89.

@SportsTalkATL wrote: “The story of Jorge Soler returning to Atlanta for another postseason run just months after trying to send one of our pitchers into the shadow realm and being tackled by Walt Weiss I’m here for it”

Baseball has a way of revealing itself in the most poetic ways.

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Jorge Soler’s MLB Career Thus Far

As mentioned, Jorge Soler is a 13-year MLB veteran.

He’s clubbed 215 home runs and 225 doubles in 1180 career games played. He’s a 1X All-Star (2023 with Miami), and he led the AL in home runs with 48 in 2019.

Jorge Soler is the definition of a free swinger. His home run output comes with a lot of strikeouts (1280 in 4118 career at-bats)

However, for the Braves, they may still have a slight need for a power-hitting DH, and Soler may also just provide good JuJu in the Braves clubhouse, given the past success (just keep him and Reynaldo Lopez separated).

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