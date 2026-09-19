Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 3-Year Player Before Braves Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 01: Jorge Barrosa #1 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a ninth inning double for his first career hit in his first major league at bat against the New York Yankees at Chase Field on April 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves in Texas.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 6-2 on Friday night.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “The Astros lost 6-2. They are 77-77 The Astros had five hits. Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes had three of them. The 5-9 hitters in Houston’s lineup combined to reach base twice. The Braves clinched a playoff spot.”

Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 3-Year Player

GettyJorge Barrosa #14 and Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros chat in the dugout during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, news came out that the Astros had designated Jorge Barrosa for assignment.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Brice Matthews has been reinstated and Jorge Barrosa has been DFA’d.”

Barrosa appeared in just four games for the Astros.

He had been acquired earlier this month.

Rome wrote (on September 6): “The Astros claimed switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosa off waivers from the Diamondbacks. He will join the team in Philadelphia. Jake Meyers was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 3-Year Player Before Braves Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x