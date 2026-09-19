Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 3-Year Player Before Braves Game

On Saturday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves in Texas.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 6-2 on Friday night.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “The Astros lost 6-2. They are 77-77 The Astros had five hits. Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes had three of them. The 5-9 hitters in Houston’s lineup combined to reach base twice. The Braves clinched a playoff spot.”

Houston Astros Suddenly Cut 3-Year Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, news came out that the Astros had designated Jorge Barrosa for assignment.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Brice Matthews has been reinstated and Jorge Barrosa has been DFA’d.”

Barrosa appeared in just four games for the Astros.

He had been acquired earlier this month.

Rome wrote (on September 6): “The Astros claimed switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosa off waivers from the Diamondbacks. He will join the team in Philadelphia. Jake Meyers was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.”