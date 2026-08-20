Ex-Houston Astros World Series Champion Alex Bregman Viral Moment Led to Turtlebox Audio Partnership

The Houston Astros have a close partnership with the company Turtlebox Audio, which is a Houston-based outdoor speaker company that has seen a meteoric rise in the audio industry.

However, not many folks understand how the partnership came about and how it ties into a viral moment involving Alex Bregman.

I’m here to tell that story. Love him or hate him, Alex Bregman had a major impact on the Houston Astros for several years and was a vital part of two World Series championship clubs (2017, 2022).

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The Story of Alex Bregman’s Involvement in Turtlebox Audio Sponsorship

The Houston Astros are now partnered with Turtlebox Audio, which has become a common theme at Astros’ home games.

The story starts before the 2022 World Series campaign ever began.

Turtlebox Audio employee (and former minor-league ballplayer) John Doxakis gave the Astros’ *then* hitting coach a few of the most recent speakers for the club to try out, but what Doxakis didn’t know was that the club had been rocking with the speakers for the entire season, and it culminated in a viral Alex Bregman moment when the team advanced that season.

Bregman had been celebrating with the rest of the Houston Astros and was bumping a Turtlebox speaker in the locker room, and the champagne pop went viral, and so did Turtlebox.

A couple of seasons later, Alex Bregman’s last season with the Astros, as a matter of fact, the two sides struck a partnership, which is still going strong. Turtlebox prides itself on doing ‘relational,’ not ‘transactional’ business, and this story is the perfect example of that.

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More on Houston Astros x Turtlebox Partnership

That matters because Turtlebox isn’t a national consumer-electronics giant trying to buy generic MLB exposure. It’s aTurtlebox announced that it became an official corporate sponsor of the Houston Astros, with the company specifically saying its goal was to “pump up the crowd” at Astros home games during the season.

Houston-based outdoor-audio brand, making the Astros a natural local brand partner. Turtlebox was founded by four friends who lived together near Buffalo Bayou, and the company’s origin story is deeply tied to Houston

Turtlebox has made it clear that they have designed their speakers to be perfect for environments such as boats, beaches, lakes, ATVs, golf courses, etc., and emphasize that the speaker is highly durable, nearly indestructible, and waterproof.

They have also been trying to create a larger outreach, and sports/baseball is the perfect target market to achieve that goal.

Instead of seeing a Turtlebox advertisement and forgetting it, a fan could encounter the brand while attending an Astros game, hear the speakers in action, and associate Turtlebox with energy, music, and celebration.

Keep your eyes on the rise of Turtlebox, as it will likely be a mainstay in the audio industry for years to come.