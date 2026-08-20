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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before White Sox Game

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Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 18: Luke Keaschall #15 of the Minnesota Twins is out at second base as Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves turns a double play in the third inning at Target Field on August 18, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves are taking on the Chicago White Sox in a makeup game.

This week, Atlanta has already been swept by the Minnesota Twins, and after the one game against the White Sox, Atlanta will open a new series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before the White Sox game on Thursday, the Braves announced a notable decision regarding Mauricio Dubon.

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Mauricio Dubon Back in Lineup for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 19: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves argues a strike three call with home plate umpire Carlos Torres #37 during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 19, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

After the day off on Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon is back in the Atlanta order, batting seventh and playing shortstop.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full lineup for the Atlanta Braves on 8/20:

Braves 8/20: “R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B L. Thomas LF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C G. Holmes SP”

Other notable decisions include Jim Jarvis being out of the lineup, Sean Murphy forming a battery with starter Grant Holmes, and Drake Baldwin slotted as the team’s DH.

It’s become more common for Dubon to get starts at shortstop, especially as Jim Jarvis has really struggled at the plate lately.

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Looking at Mauricio Dubon This Season

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 14: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves can’t beat the tag at second base by Ildemaro Vargas #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a game at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Mauricio Dubon is putting together a very good season for the Braves this season.

He’s batting .260 with 10 home runs, 116 hits, 61 RBI, and an OPS+ of 91.

A big reason Dubon has been so valuable is his ability to play all over the diamond, especially at shortstop given the team’s issues at that position.

Atlanta’s division lead is down to just 4.5 games, and the Braves will need players like Dubon to continue the offensive production.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before White Sox Game

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