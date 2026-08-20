What Little League World Series Games Are on Today? TV Guide for Thursday, August 20

The Little League World Series is officially underway!

The annual event including international youth teams, held around the third week in August, began on 8/19 and will continue through 8/30.

On Wednesday, the kickoff day of the official World Series bracket, featured four games. Here were the results:

Latin America defeated Caribbean 2-1

Northwest Region defeated Southeast 2-0

Asia-Pacific topped Canada 7-0

Metro Region defeated New England 2-1

So, how many games are on TV on Thursday, August 20? And what is the best way to watch?

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Little League World Series Games on TV on Thursday, August 20

There are three games on the LLWS slate for Thursday afternoon/evening:

Thursday’s slate is packed with matchups you don’t want to miss. The action kicks off with the International Bracket with an Australia vs. Mexico matchup (3 p.m ET). *All games can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, or the ESPN app.

There is weather in the forecast today in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The United States bracket gets going on Thursday with a showdown between the Great Lakes and Mountain regions (3 p.m. ET).

Game seven of the LLWS is a clash between Japan and Curacao @ 6:00 p.m. ET in a showdown between global powerhouses, and one that could feature future MLB stars.

And lastly, on the Thursday slate, the West region will take on the Midwest, also @ 6:00 p.m. ET, to close out the list of Thursday’s contests.

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More on 2026 Little League World Series

The Little League World Series is a premier event across the sports landscape, as it showcases youth baseball across the world in an iconic venue at Williamsport, PA.

Kids from around the world gather to compete for the LLWS crown, and there will be a new World Series champion this season as Chinese Taipei failed to qualify for the final bracket.

While the tournament still has a couple of weeks to go, the early days of the LLWS can often set the precedent for how the rest of the tournament may go.

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