Astros’ Star Declines Home Run Derby Amid MVP-Caliber Season

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is having the kind of season that naturally puts him at the center of every Home Run Derby conversation.

The American League home run leader recently confirmed he will not participate in the 2026 Home Run Derby despite being one of the most obvious candidates for the event. According to CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry, Alvarez told reporters, “I’m still open, but not this year.”

On the surface, some fans may view the decision as disappointing. After all, Alvarez is one of baseball’s premier power hitters and currently leads the majors in several offensive categories. He would instantly become one of the favorites to win the event.

However, Alvarez’s choice is probably the smartest one he could make.

The Home Run Derby Myth Refuses to Die

For decades, players have worried that participating in the Home Run Derby could negatively affect their swing during the second half of the season. The theory suggests hitters develop bad habits after spending an evening trying to launch as many baseballs as possible into the seats.

The reality is that there is very little evidence supporting that belief.

Several players have participated in the Derby and gone on to have outstanding second halves. Others have struggled afterward. Likewise, many players who skipped the contest entirely still experienced second-half slumps.

Many fans overlook a simple reality: the Derby itself usually isn’t the problem. Fatigue, nagging injuries, mechanical adjustments, and the natural ups and downs of a 162-game season are far more likely explanations.

Still, perceptions matter. Players continue to talk about the event as if it carries some level of risk, and many stars choose to avoid it altogether.

Alvarez Has Bigger Goals in Mind

The bigger factor for Alvarez may simply be preservation.

After injuries limited him to just 48 games in 2025, the Astros designated hitter entered 2026 with something to prove. He has responded by reestablishing himself as one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball and a legitimate American League MVP candidate.

While the Home Run Derby is great for fans, it also requires hundreds of swings during batting practice sessions, media obligations, and a packed All-Star schedule. For a player coming off an injury-shortened season, avoiding unnecessary wear and tear makes plenty of sense.

The Astros are focused on October, not July.

That’s why Alvarez declining the invitation should not be viewed as a fear of the so-called Derby curse. Instead, it looks like a superstar prioritizing the bigger picture.

Houston would undoubtedly love to see Alvarez continue producing at an MVP level in the second half. If skipping one night of entertainment helps accomplish that goal, it may ultimately prove to be the right call.