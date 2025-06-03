Analyst Blasts Royals For ‘Most Irresponsible Move’ Calling Up No. 1 Prospect

The Kansas City Royals have made one of the boldest moves of the season by promoting top prospect Jac Caglianone from Triple-A Omaha.

While fans have been eager to see fresh talent ignite a sputtering offense, former Miami Marlins president David Samson has a different and much bolder perspective regarding the front office decision.

“What Kansas City has done is the single-most irresponsible move I’ve seen in quite a long a time,” Samson said on CBS Sports HQ on Monday.

After just 12 games in Triple-A, where he slashed an impressive .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs between Double-A and Triple-A, the Royals decided to throw him directly into the major league fire.

For a team dead-last in homers and struggling to score runs, this kind of immediate impact bat was too tempting to pass up. But the reckless timing remains a deep concern for the Royals.

“If he’s going to be that good how do you call him up now where he will hit arbitration a full year earlier than if they would’ve waiting until around June 17,” Samson said. “We waited to call up Miguel Cabrera until after June 17, and therefore, we got an extra year at the minimum. I have no idea how a team that’s not in the top-10 of payroll is not paying attention to dates.”

On paper, the Royals are making a desperate move fueled by necessity. Their offense has been in a near-constant tailspin all season. The team’s pitching staff is one of the best in the league, but without run support, victories have been hard to come by.

But Royals J.J. Picollo general manager has stood firmly behind the decision.

Royals’ Outlook With Caglianone Arrival

Adding to the intrigue is the position flexibility Caglianone provides. Originally drafted as a two-way athlete, he’s transitioned well, with the ability to man multiple spots in the outfield and at first base. This versatility makes him an appealing chess piece for a Royals team juggling roster holes and trying to stay competitive.

The backlash isn’t just from inside the national baseball landscape. Some Royals fans express anxiety over whether rushing a top prospect might backfire. Others are thrilled by the immediate promise of power hitting that the team so sorely lacks. But the consensus is clear: this is a high-stakes move with huge potential rewards, and perhaps even greater risks.

Recent Call-Ups Have Worked Out

Meanwhile, another young player recently called up—Nick Loftin—has drawn little controversy. Loftin’s steady production (.250/.278/.375) in 16 at-bats and positional flexibility have made him a natural fit to fill out the roster. The 26-year-old infielder also recorded the game-winning run in the Royals’ May 31 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

But the spotlight remains squarely on the new star clubbing his way into Kansas City’s lineup. Ultimately, the front office is rolling along with a more “upside” focus, rather than patience.

Time will tell if it winds up paying off. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound slugger is set to make his MLB debut on Tuesday, when the team faces the St. Louis Cardinals.