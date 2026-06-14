MLB Legend Sends Bobby Witt Jr. An Important ‘MVP’ Message

National sports writer Kyle Odegard recently sat down to interview MLB legend, Clint Hurdle. Hurdle has seen time as an MLB player, manager, and now as a coach with the Colorado Rockies. One player that Hurdle is clearly high on is Kansas City Royals’ superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

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Clint Hurdle Says Witt Jr. Has a Good Chance at a Major Award

In the interview, Odegard asked Hurdle, “You came up with the Royals, and I wanted to get your thoughts on Bobby Witt, Jr. He’s been close to MVP. Is it only a matter of time before that kid wins an MVP?”

Hurdle replied, “Well, you’d like to think so, but there are just so many good players on that level. The fact that he hasn’t won the MVP with the years he’s had, it tells you how good the talent level is.”

Last season, Witt Jr. finished with 7.1 Baseball Reference WAR and slashed .295/.351/.501. He finished fourth in the MVP vote, behind Aaron Judge (1), Cal Raleigh (2), and fellow AL Central all-star, Jose Ramirez (3).

Hurdle continued, “He’s everything you want in a ballplayer. He’s everything you want in a teammate, from my understanding. Everybody’s a fan of this guy. Just the work ethic. I know his dad.

“So the game of baseball needs men like that involved. He is a postcard for the game of baseball, for the younger generation to pull for and identify with. He’s another guy we just hope can stay on the field and be healthy, because I think a lot of good things will happen.”

If Hurdle’s synopsis on Witt Jr. is anything, it’s a testament to the poise and talent he brings to a baseball field.

As a manager, Hurdle deployed lineups that featured Hall of Fame talents like Todd Helton, Larry Walker, and Vladimir Guerrero. His testimony on Witt Jr.’s MVP candidacy comes from a vantage point most can’t offer.

And even in a ‘down year,’ Witt Jr. is putting together a great season.

Witt Jr. is Doing His Best to Carry the Royals

After a slow start, the Royals’ star shortstop is back to his normal ways.

His power/speed threat isn’t quite as pronounced as it’s been in the past. With that being said, Witt Jr. still has nine home runs and 24 stolen bases. The latter is tied for second in baseball.

The rest of the Royals’ lineup hasn’t offered the all-star much help. Long-time run producers Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino haven’t caught fire as Royals fans had hoped for.

Perez, being 36 this season, may be entering the last months of his illustrious career. As the current team captain, it’s an interesting anecdote that his position will become vacant when he retires, which could leave room for Witt Jr.

In addition to the offense’s struggles, the pitching hasn’t been as promised.

KC’s starting rotation is a collective of mediocrity. As a team, they rank 21st in ERA, 19th in strikeouts, and 22nd in batting average against.

Through all the trials and tribulations of 2026, Royals fans haven’t neglected to notice Witt Jr.’s production.

Social Media Reacts to Witt Jr.’s Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Sasquatch Vinnie: “There is a reason Bobby Witt Jr is known as ‘America’s ShortStop.’”

Kalshi Sports: “The AL MVP Race on Kalshi is shaping up to be INCREDIBLE: 29% — Bobby Witt Jr, 27% — Yordan Alvarez, 22% — Nick Kurtz, 12% — Ben Rice, 5% — Jose Ramirez, 5% — Julio Rodriguez, 3% — Shea Langeliers, 2% — Junior Caminero, 2% — Cody Bellinger. Who will it be?”

Baseball Central: “This catch by Bobby Witt Jr. is INSANE!”