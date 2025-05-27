Angels’ Homegrown Shortstop ‘On The Verge’ Of Becoming A Star

Zach Neto is officially turning heads in the 2025 season. The young Los Angeles Angels shortstop has been on a serious tear.

One of the league’s most exciting and productive players, Neto is collecting whispers about his potential superstar status. Among all MLB shortstops with at least 140 plate appearances this season, Neto boasts the highest OPS.

In just 35 games, Neto has already racked up nine home runs and eight stolen bases, which projects out to an absurd pace of roughly 41 home runs and 36 steals over a full season. Only a handful of young stars like Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson, and Elly De La Cruz are generating more buzz.

Neto’s Impact on the Angels’ Lineup

The Angels have struggled at times this season, and Neto has been one of their most consistent bright spots. Batting .283 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs, Neto provides much-needed stability in the middle of the lineup. His knack for getting on base has been a nightmare for opposing defenses.

That said, the Angels’ series finale against the Miami Marlins exposed their top-heavy lineup, as they were without Neto and catcher Logan O’Hoppe. Los Angeles went scoreless and recorded three base hits.

On Monday, Neto showcased his burgeoning power against the New York Yankees. He crushed a 440-foot leadoff homer—the longest of his career. While the Angels ultimately lost the game 5-1, Neto’s dinger was an early jolt that reminded fans of his growing potential to change games with one swing.

Despite Neto’s heroics, the Angels have stumbled through a tough stretch. They were flirting with a .500 record last week. Nevertheless, there remains a beacon of hope for a team that needs some star power with Mike Trout sidelined.

For Neto, this season is shaping up as a defining chapter in his career. As he continues to mature and refine his game, the Angels are hopeful he can become a true franchise cornerstone.

What’s Next For Neto’s Rise?

Looking ahead, the Angels face an uphill battle to regain momentum. Yankees’ Carlos Rodon will take the mound on Tuesday, dueling Tyler Anderson.

The Angels will need more standout performances from Neto and the rest of the roster if they hope to snap their three-game losing streak and keep pace in the AL West.

Neto’s blend of power and speed has grown increasingly rare at his position. Shortstops who can impact the game both with the bat and on the bases are premium commodities, and Neto’s 41-HR, 36-SB pace would place him among the most dynamic players in baseball.

While injuries and team struggles may pose challenges, Neto’s talent and work ethic suggest he will continue to be a driving force for the Halos.