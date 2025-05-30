Angels Star Returning To Lineup With Huge Questions Ahead

After nearly a month on the sidelines with a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee, the Los Angeles Angels are officially activating their star outfielder Mike Trout ahead of Friday’s road series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

It marks a highly anticipated return for one of baseball’s most recognizable faces—and possibly one of the most critical stretches of his legendary, but increasingly injury-riddled, career.

Trout’s injury occurred on April 30 while legging out an infield single. Initially considered minor, the contusion proved more persistent than expected. Trout was optimistic early, suggesting he could return after just 10 days on the injured list.

But swelling lingered, and the Angels opted for caution. The 33-year-old missed nearly four full weeks of action but avoided a rehab assignment after successfully completing live batting practice against minor league pitching. He cleared all checkpoints without setback and enters the Cleveland series with no reported restrictions.

Before the injury, Trout’s 2025 season had already been a mixed bag. Over 29 games, he posted a .179 batting average and .264 on-base percentage—numbers far below his career standards. But his slugging percentage told a different story.

Despite contact struggles, Trout managed to hit nine home runs and drive in 18 runs, flashing the same raw power that once made him baseball’s most feared hitter. Still, with just eight singles on the year, concerns about timing, swing path, and overall contact consistency remain.

With Trout returning, the outfield rotation will resume its modified shape.

But as exciting as his return may be, it’s impossible to ignore the elephant in the room: his health. Since the start of the 2021 season, Trout has missed extended time every year with various injuries—ranging from a calf strain to back issues to a fractured hamate bone and, most recently, multiple knee procedures.

The numbers are sobering. Over the last four seasons, Trout has played in just 41 percent of possible games. For a player who once redefined modern excellence with a near-annual MVP-caliber impact, that level of availability has become the most serious threat to his legacy.

That’s what makes this return so compelling—and so uncertain. Can Trout stay on the field long enough to regain his rhythm and impact the Angels’ push in the AL West? Will the time off allow him to reset mentally and physically, or will the injury bug strike again before he finds his stride? These are the questions looming not just over the Angels’ clubhouse, but over Trout’s entire late-career arc.

For now, the Angels will be watching closely. Trout remains a transformative figure when healthy, capable of altering games with a single swing and elevating teammates with his presence alone.