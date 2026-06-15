Angels’ Low-Risk Signing Is Suddenly Paying Major Dividends

When the Los Angeles Angels signed José Siri to a minor-league deal, expectations were understandably low.

This was a player coming off a disastrous 2025 season with the New York Mets in which injuries limited him to just 16 games and a shocking .063 batting average. For many teams, Siri looked like organizational depth at best. Instead, he has quietly become one of the Angels’ most valuable role players.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Siri is hitting .333 with a .988 OPS through his first 23 games with the Angels. He has already delivered several clutch moments, including a walk-off RBI single against the Houston Astros and a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Those numbers are impressive, but they don’t fully explain why Siri’s emergence matters.

The Angels Needed Energy as Much as Production

The Angels’ roster has spent much of the season searching for consistency. Injuries have forced the club to cycle through different lineup combinations while several veteran players have struggled to provide steady production.

Siri has helped fill that void in a way that goes beyond the box score.

His reputation has always centered around elite defense, athleticism and personality. Whether it’s a routine catch or a game-changing hit, Siri plays with visible emotion. Some players provide leadership through speeches. Siri provides it through energy.

That might sound insignificant, but for a team trying to stay competitive in the playoff race, clubhouse energy matters. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki acknowledged as much, praising Siri for bringing “fun energy” while also contributing offensively and defensively.

The timing couldn’t be better.

Several Angels veterans remain on the injured list, including Vaughn Grissom, Jorge Soler and Adam Frazier. Until those players return, the Angels need contributors who can maximize limited opportunities. Siri has done exactly that.

A Healthy Siri Could Become a Trade Deadline X-Factor

The most intriguing aspect of Siri’s resurgence is that it isn’t entirely out of nowhere.

Between 2023 and 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays, Siri blasted 43 home runs while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field. The offensive consistency wasn’t always there, but the tools were obvious.

The Angels are now seeing flashes of that version again.

If Siri continues producing against left-handed pitching while maintaining his defensive value, he could become far more than a bench piece. He could evolve into an important complementary player for a club trying to remain relevant in a crowded American League playoff picture.

The Angels originally viewed Siri as a low-risk depth signing. Those are the types of moves contenders make in hopes of finding hidden value.

Right now, it looks like they may have found exactly that.