Los Angeles Angels Star Mike Trout Makes Blunt Statement After Arte Moreno News

In case you missed it on Tuesday, September 1, the Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has agreed to sell his majority stake in the team to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about the massive sale):

“The pending sale values the Angels at $4 billion, reports Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. Notably, she adds that Kroenke is purchasing Moreno’s majority but not the entire franchise. There will still be other minority owners involved in the group. It’s not clear whether Kroenke will make an effort to buy them out.”

It’s a huge deal for the Los Angeles Angels organization, and the team’s franchise player, Mike Trout, chimed in after the Arte Moreno news.

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Mike Trout Sends Clear Message After Angels Sale

Everyone in the Los Angeles Angels organization has known that a sale needed to happen for a while now, but perhaps no one knows like 3X AL MVP Mike Trout.

Here is what he had to say about the sale of the team:

“I mean, you kind of felt that way, it was needed. No hard feelings to Arte. But I’m super excited. The guys are excited. There’s a good vibe around the clubhouse, vibe around the stadium.”

Aside from whiffing on many lucrative contracts, the Angels ownership group (led by Moreno) has been very unwilling to adapt to the changing nature of MLB over recent seasons, which has led to a massive playoff drought for the Halos. Perhaps adding a savvy owner like Stan Kroenke, who has done a marvelous job with the Rams, could pay dividends in upcoming seasons.

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