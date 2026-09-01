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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign Intriguing 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Diamondbacks Series

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World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

While the Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a West Coast showdown, they have quietly made an intriguing signing in Major League Baseball.

Before getting into that, it’s important to note that the Phillies won the series opener on Monday night against the Diamondbacks and are now 4.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

So far, it’s been a pretty successful West Coast trip for Philly, and they will return home to face the aforementioned Atlanta Braves this weekend.

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Phillies Signed Pitcher Sam Carlson on Tuesday

Houston Astros Photo Day
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Sam Carlson #79 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during Houston Astros Photo Day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 18, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Philadelphia Phillies have signed 27-year-old pitcher Sam Carlson to a minor-league contract. He has since been assigned to AA Reading.

Carlson had previously pitched in the Houston Astros organization, but he was released shortly after the MLB trade deadline, which was a bit of a surprise because Carlson does actually have solid statistics in the minors.

In 2026, with AAA Sugar Land (Astros), Sam Carlson boasted an ERA of 3.47 across 36.1 innings with 43 strikeouts.

He’s also been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Seattle Mariners organizations.

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More on Pitcher Sam Carlson

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 18: Sam Carlson #90 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 18, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sam Carlson was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

In seven total minors seasons, Carlson carries an ERA of 4.50 over 352.1 IP with 408 strikeouts.

Across 96 total innings in AAA, Carlson owns an ERA of 3.94 with 121 strikeouts over 76 appearances (all out of the bullpen).

He was brought up as a starter, but then transitioned into a bullpen role in 2023, which was his final season in the Mariners organization before moving to the Brewers system.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Sign Intriguing 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Diamondbacks Series

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