Dodgers Announce Alex Freeland Decision Before Facing Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on winning a third consecutive World Series, which would make them the first team since the New York Yankees, over a quarter century ago, to achieve that feat.

The Dodgers, who are about to open up a series against the rival San Francisco Guardians on the cusp of the MLB postseason, have welcomed back catcher Dalton Rushing off the injured list, but also had to make a corresponding move to open up room on the roster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Have Optioned Alex Freeland To The Minors

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have optioned Alex Freeland to the minors, opening up a spot for Rushing.

“The Dodgers have reinstated catcher Dalton Rushing from the injured list and optioned IF Alex Freeland,” the Dodgers reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, the move wasn’t fully well received by fans.

“All Rushing can do is pinch hit. Which means you burn the guy he hits for, Rushing, and a replacement fielder the next inning. Peak Dave Roberts thinking,” one fan noted.

This fan said, “Meaningless series vs. the Giants and could’ve been testing out De Paula in left field this weekend but Alex Call has compromising photos of Friedman apparently.”

This fan said, “Rushing’s elbow is completely fried and this is the second time they’ve recalled him from the IL. I honestly don’t understand it at all.”

Alex Freeland Has Been Optioned To Triple-A By The Dodgers

Freeland was taken by the Dodgers the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He began his professional career with Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .313 in eight games, before spending 2023 with Great Lakes, where he batted .240 with nine home runs and 57 RBI.

Freeland climbed through three levels in 2024, finishing the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Across 136 games, he hit .260 with 18 homers, 74 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

He started 2025 with Oklahoma City before receiving his first MLB promotion in late July. Freeland debuted for Los Angeles on July 30, collecting his first hit against Cincinnati, and hit his first major-league homer off Yu Darvish on Aug. 22. He hit .190 with two home runs and six RBI in 29 games with the Dodgers, while posting a .263/.384/.451 line with 16 homers and 82 RBI in 106 Triple-A games.

Freeland made the Dodgers’ 2026 Opening Day roster and began the season splitting time at second base with Miguel Rojas.

Freeland has appeared in 89 games so far this season for the Dodgers, and has four home runs with 21 RBI along with a .234 batting average and a .652 OPS.