Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman News During Brewers Series

During the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ last series against the Kansas City Royals, star first baseman Freddie Freeman endured a scary incident where he was going to catch a fly ball in foul territory and fell down the stairs in the visiting dugout.

The Dodgers are likely going to be cautious with the injury scare to Freeman, and LA’s recent lineup decision reflects that sentiment.

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Freddie Freeman Out of Lineup on Friday

Once the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup dropped on Friday afternoon, it was surprising news to see Freddie Freeman out of the order, especially after he played in the series opener with the Brewers on Thursday. However, he and Dave Roberts both indicated that it should be a scheduled day off for Freeman after he tweaked his leg on Wednesday.

Per CBSSports’ RotoWire news staff desk, it’s just a rest day for Freeman on Friday:

“Freeman was in Thursday’s lineup one day after falling into the Royals’ dugout during Wednesday’s game. He’ll get the day off for Friday’s series opener while Enrique Hernandez starts at first base and bats eighth.”

Here is the full Dodgers batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/14: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Hernández LF M. Betts SS T. Edman 2B K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B H. Feduccia C Y. Yamamoto SP”

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Taking a Glance at Freddie Freeman

For Freddie Freeman to take a day off, something really has to be bothering him, but there’s a good chance he argued with Dave Roberts about getting the rest day on Friday.

Freddie is a rare specimen in MLB, as he seems to get better with age, and while his career may be coming to an end soon, his production at the plate doesn’t seem to be coming to any sort of halt.

Across 448 at-bats this season, Freeman is batting .305 with 15 home runs, 136 hits, 59 runs scored, and 57 RBI. He’s also added 27 doubles and an OPS+ of 135.

There’s a strong likelihood that Freeman will be back in the lineup on Saturday, so this piece of news isn’t all bad, but the Dodgers offense may have a little more trouble with Freeman in the dugout instead of taking at-bats.

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