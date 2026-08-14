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Atlanta Braves 5-Year Player Signs Contract with New MLB Team

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Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 30: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Chadwick Tromp #39 after the final out of the 5-2 win against Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 30, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While the Atlanta Braves enjoyed an off day on Thursday in preparation of their weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they received a piece of news about a former player who spent parts of five seasons in their organization.

According to multiple reports, catcher Chadwick Tromp, who recently became a free agent and spent a brief period of time on the Braves roster this season, has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minors pact.

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Taking a Look at Chadwick Tromp’s Time in Atlanta

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 22: Chadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Chadwick Tromp is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and he has since been assigned to AAA Oklahoma City.

He has also briefly played with the Baltimore Orioles, but his five years with the Atlanta Braves is the longest stint with one club in his professional career.

Tromp played in at least one game for the Atlanta Braves from 2022 to 2026.

In that time frame, he played in 40 total games and batted .225 over 102 at-bats with 10 doubles, 13 RBI, and an OPS+ of 53.

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Inside Chadwick Tromp’s Full MLB Career

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Chadwick Tromp #45 of the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

All in all, Chadwick Tromp has played in parts of seven MLB seasons.

He debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 2020 and then has appeared in 15 games with the Baltimore Orioles over two stints.

Across 221 total ABs in MLB, Tromp has batted .208 with six home runs, 27 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 52.

Speaking to the Dodgers side of this signing, after they released catcher Chuckie Robinson, they were clearly in search of an organizational depth piece behind the plate, and Tromp happened to be the name on their radar.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves 5-Year Player Signs Contract with New MLB Team

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