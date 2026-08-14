Los Angeles Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz Makes Honest Admission After Brewers Game

The Milwaukee Brewers absolutely stole one from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night with 5-4 victory in the series opener, which is a four-game set between the top NL teams.

LA held a two-run lead entering the ninth inning, but closer Edwin Diaz allowed three runs in the top half of the 9th inning to give the Brewers a one-run advantage, and the Dodgers could not strike back in the bottom half of the frame.

That’s three blown saves for Edwin Diaz in his last four appearances, and following the loss, the LA media came to speak with him.

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Edwin Diaz Comments After Dodgers Loss

Edwin Diaz allowed four hits in the ninth inning of last night’s game. First, here is what Dave Roberts said about him being the closer going forward:

“Give me another option,” Roberts said. “I can’t just say change in low leverage. I have to have other options and to be quite honest, none of those guys have really thrown the baseball great.”

LA used five bullpen arms in Thursday night’s game and couldn’t pick up the victory.

Here is what Edwin Diaz said after the game, per DodgersNation.com:

“I gotta see what they want to do. I know I’m struggling, so I want to do the best thing for our team. If they give me the ball in the ninth, I’ll try to do my job. If they give me the ball in another inning, I will try to do my job. I just gotta be better, be consistent.”

“I have to find a way to pitch better,” Diaz also noted. “… It’s frustrating because I know my ability, what I can do in the moment. To not be able to do it sucks. I just gotta come tomorrow and try to keep getting better.”

It hasn’t been an ideal start to his tenure in Dodger Blue thus far for Diaz.

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More on Edwin Diaz with the Dodgers…

Edwin Diaz inked a three-year, $69 million contract before the season, which is the largest contract ever handed out to a reliever.

He missed a few months with an elbow issue and returned to the fold earlier this month.

Across 11.2 innings (14 appearances), Diaz has surrendered 15 earned runs on 21 hits allowed and 18 strikeouts (11.57 ERA). In such a short sample, his bWAR is -1.2.

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