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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Interesting Kyle Tucker Decision Before Royals Series

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Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PDT on Monday.

The Dodgers announced their lineup for Monday night’s game, and the club made an interesting decision regarding outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tucker is not in the Dodgers’ Monday night lineup.

Here is Los Angeles’ full lineup for tonight:

  1. Shohei Ohtani DH
  2. Andy Pages CF
  3. Freddie Freeman 1B
  4. Tommy Edman LF
  5. Mookie Betts SS
  6. Miguel Rojas 2B
  7. Teoscar Hernandez RF
  8. Max Muncy 3B
  9. Hunter Feduccia C

Left-handed ace Tarik Skubal is slated to pitch for Los Angeles tonight. Left-hander Noah Cameron will pitch for Kansas City.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a out a home plate by Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since Cameron is a southpaw and Tucker bats from the left side, that may be why manager Dave Roberts decided to give Tucker the day off.

However, Tucker has actually been better against left-handers this year. The outfielder has a .263 batting average and .779 OPS vs. southpaws in 2026. Meanwhile, he is hitting just .236 with a .706 OPS vs. right-handers.

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers OF Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 8: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates hits home run during the eighth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 8, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Per annual value, Tucker is the highest-paid player in MLB. He signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers in January.

It’s safe to say that Tucker hasn’t lived up to his contract so far. In 111 games this season, Tucker has been worth just 0.7 bWAR with a .244/.339/.338 slash line, 11 home runs and 54 RBI.

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers drops his bat before rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Tucker made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2018. He played for Houston through the 2024 season. The Astros traded him to the Chicago Cubs in the 2024-25 offseason.

Tucker posted 22.7 bWAR and a .274/.353/.516 slash line with 125 home runs and 417 RBI in his seven seasons with the Astros.

The outfielder posted 4.5 bWAR and a .266/.377/.464 slash line with 22 home runs and 73 RBI with the Cubs last season before becoming a free agent.

We’ll see if Tucker can return to form with the Dodgers later this season. It’s remarkable that the Dodgers still have a commanding lead in the NL West despite their highest-paid player drastically underperforming.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Interesting Kyle Tucker Decision Before Royals Series

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