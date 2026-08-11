Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Decision Before Royals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a new series in MLB on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, in what could be considered a ‘get right’ series for the Dodgers (at home).

LA has Tarik Skubal on the mound for the series opener, and with a struggling offense, manager Dave Roberts has decided to insert Max Muncy back into the Dodgers lineup.

In their previous series (against the Diamondbacks), Muncy was awarded a day off on Sunday, but it was likely due to Arizona going with a southpaw starter, so purely a matchup decision.

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Max Muncy Back in Dodgers Lineup for Series Opener

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for 8/10, against the Royals:

Dodgers 8/10: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B T. Edman LF M. Betts SS M. Rojas 2B T. Hernández RF M. Muncy 3B H. Feduccia C T. Skubal SP”

After the day off on Sunday, Max Muncy is back batting eighth for the Los Angeles Dodgers and playing third. Kansas City is opting to start Noah Cameron, who is a left-handed starter.

Some other notables in the lineup include Hunter Feduccia forming a battery with Tarik Skubal, and Kyle Tucker being absent from the order, with Miguel Rojas getting a rare start at 2B.

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Max Muncy’s Season Thus Far

Max Muncy is having another really strong campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Over 355 at-bats, Muncy is batting .248 with 22 home runs, 52 RBI, and an OPS of .827.

The Dodgers’ offense seems to go as Muncy goes, and Muncy, over the past couple of weeks, has had a bit of a tough time with striking out, so this could also be a good get-right series for Muncy himself.

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