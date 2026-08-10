Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a new series in MLB on Monday with a matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

It’s been tough sledding for Los Angeles over the past week, as they’ve lost eight of their last nine contests.

Before game one of the Royals series, the Dodgers announced a wave of roster moves on several pitchers. In the midst of the roster shuffle, 3-year player Kyle Hurt has been optioned to the minors.

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Dodgers Option Kyle Hurt As Part of Roster Shuffle

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced all of the roster moves via their X account:

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Seth Halvorsen, added LHP Charlie Barnes to the roster, optioned RHP Kyle Hurt and designated RHP Jonathan Hernández for assignment.”

The promotion of Seth Halvorsen was reported a little bit earlier in the day, but the remaining roster moves came as a surprise.

Speaking to Kyle Hurt, he has pitched in parts of 3 MLB seasons and has been a very commonly optioned player by the Dodgers this season.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Hurt made four appearances since being promoted to the big leagues August 1, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across five innings. However, he’ll be sent back to Triple-A in favor of a fresh arm. Seth Halvorsen was recalled in a corresponding move.”

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Taking a Look at Kyle Hurt’s MLB Career

Kyle Hurt debuted in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he appeared in just one game with the club.

After not pitching in 2025, Hurt has appeared in 37 games with the Dodgers this season.

Across 38.1 IP in 2026, Hurt has an ERA of 4.46 with 46 strikeouts.

In 47 total innings in Hurt’s career, he has boasted an ERA of 3.83 with 52 strikeouts.

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