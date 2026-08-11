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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Player Before Royals Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Jonathan Hernández #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 at American Family Field on May 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are opening up a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Monday evening (at home).

LA is really trying to get out of a losing funk, as the Dodgers have lost eight of their last nine games.

On Monday, the club announced a wave of roster moves that included cutting ties with a veteran pitcher for the time being.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Promoting 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series: Report

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Jonathan Hernández As Part of Roster Shuffle

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Jonathan Hernández #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account announced their latest wave of roster moves before the Royals game/series:

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Seth Halvorsen, added LHP Charlie Barnes to the roster, optioned RHP Kyle Hurt and designated RHP Jonathan Hernández for assignment.”

As you can see, Los Angeles is designating Jonathan Hernández for assignment. He now enters DFA limbo, where a few things can happen: LA can either release him, another team can claim him before he clears waivers, or the Dodgers can send him outright to the minors.

It’s unclear which of those three will happen.

Hernandez last pitched for LA on Sunday against the Diamondbacks, and he posted two scoreless innings. He actually hasn’t allowed a run in his last 4.2 innings. Hernandez is in the middle of his sixth MLB season. He’s 30-years-old.

He’s posted an ERA of 6.45 with the Dodgers this season over 22.1 IP and 18 strikeouts.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

Taking a Glance at Jonathan Hernández’s MLB Career

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 22: Jonathan Hernandez #72 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the 10th inning at Globe Life Field on July 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jonathan Hernández has pitched a total of 175.1 innings in his big-league career, and he’s posted an ERA of 4.57 across that sample size with 168 strikeouts.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers before joining the Seattle Mariners in 2024.

He did not appear in MLB in 2025, and this is his first season with the Dodgers, which is now in jeopardy as he enters DFA limbo.

As for the other Dodgers roster moves, it will be interesting to see how Seth Halvorsen performs with the Dodgers, as he was a trade acquisition back in mid-July. Charlie Barnes is added to the roster as well after being DFA’d, electing free agency, and being signed for the second time in the past two months.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays 3-Year Pitcher Released by Current Team

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Player Before Royals Game

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