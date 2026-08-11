Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Ties with 6-Year MLB Player Before Royals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are opening up a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Monday evening (at home).

LA is really trying to get out of a losing funk, as the Dodgers have lost eight of their last nine games.

On Monday, the club announced a wave of roster moves that included cutting ties with a veteran pitcher for the time being.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Jonathan Hernández As Part of Roster Shuffle

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account announced their latest wave of roster moves before the Royals game/series:

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Seth Halvorsen, added LHP Charlie Barnes to the roster, optioned RHP Kyle Hurt and designated RHP Jonathan Hernández for assignment.”

As you can see, Los Angeles is designating Jonathan Hernández for assignment. He now enters DFA limbo, where a few things can happen: LA can either release him, another team can claim him before he clears waivers, or the Dodgers can send him outright to the minors.

It’s unclear which of those three will happen.

Hernandez last pitched for LA on Sunday against the Diamondbacks, and he posted two scoreless innings. He actually hasn’t allowed a run in his last 4.2 innings. Hernandez is in the middle of his sixth MLB season. He’s 30-years-old.

He’s posted an ERA of 6.45 with the Dodgers this season over 22.1 IP and 18 strikeouts.

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Taking a Glance at Jonathan Hernández’s MLB Career

Jonathan Hernández has pitched a total of 175.1 innings in his big-league career, and he’s posted an ERA of 4.57 across that sample size with 168 strikeouts.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers before joining the Seattle Mariners in 2024.

He did not appear in MLB in 2025, and this is his first season with the Dodgers, which is now in jeopardy as he enters DFA limbo.

As for the other Dodgers roster moves, it will be interesting to see how Seth Halvorsen performs with the Dodgers, as he was a trade acquisition back in mid-July. Charlie Barnes is added to the roster as well after being DFA’d, electing free agency, and being signed for the second time in the past two months.

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