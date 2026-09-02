Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy News After Bad Cardinals Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a bad loss on Tuesday evening in their series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals. LA lost 13-8, and Eric Lauer pitched very poorly.

However, with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, the Dodgers are aiming to even up the score in the Cardinals series.

Before game two of the Cardinals series, the Dodgers announced a notable Max Muncy decision.

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Max Muncy Dropped to 8th in Recent Lineup News

In the latest Los Angeles Dodgers lineup drop, Max Muncy will bat eighth for Dave Roberts.

It took a while for the Cardinals to release their starter for Wednesday’s contest, but it will be LHP Brycen Maultz getting the ball, which is why the news was announced that Muncy is batting 8th.

Here is the full Dodgers batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 9/2: “S. Ohtani DH T. Edman CF M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B M. Rojas 2B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B H. Feduccia C Y. Yamamoto SP”

Other lineup notes: Hunter Feduccia will catch Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez gets bumped up one spot in the order, and Miguel Rojas is batting fifth, which is a rare start for Miggy Ro.

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Inside Max Muncy’s 2026 Season Thus Far

In a big piece of Muncy news recently, the Dodgers All-Star infielder reached 10 years of MLB service time in the month of August, which highlights his prowess with the Dodgers over his career.

Muncy is a big-time slugger, and he’s been doing his thing this season as well.

Max Muncy is batting .249 this season with 26 home runs, 68 RBI, and 103 hits.

His OPS+ is also greater than 120, which highlights Muncy’s status as one of the best third basemen in the sport.