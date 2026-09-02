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New York Yankees Fans React to Trent Grisham Decision Ahead of Angels Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are looking to take the series from the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening with ace pitcher Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Before the Angels’ finale, the New York Yankees revealed their lineup, which features a notable Trent Grisham decision. Grisham, who has notably been slumping over the last few weeks, is NOT in the Yankees’ lineup on 9/2.

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Trent Grisham Lineup Decision Gains Attention from Yankees Fans

Houston Astros v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI groundout scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Angels are deciding to roll with southpaw starter Reid Detmers for the series finale on Wednesday evening, which is likely why Trent Grisham is not in the batting order.

Speaking of which, here is the Yankees lineup on Wednesday:

Yankees 9/2: “P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Here are some notable reactions to the Trent Grisham decision:

@JosephEsposito0: “Spencer Jones over Trent Grisham (eyes emoji)”
@Robfeliz: “No Grisham!!! WS back on”
@xoyanks: “no grisham!! we are #Noticing”
@YaBoyyyJohn: “SPENCE IN CF AND NO GRISH WOAHHH”
@CruzChairez: “JONES OVER OLD MAN GRISH AGAINST A LEFTY OMG WE ARE GOING ALL THE WAY”
Yankees fans are clearly a bit fed up with Trent Grisham’s play lately.
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Trent Grisham’s 2026 Season Thus Far

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 18: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Trent Grisham has played 119 games with the New York Yankees this season.

His bWAR is 0.9.

Grisham is batting .208 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and an OPS+ of 94.

He is set to be a free agent after the season is over because Grisham is playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Fans React to Trent Grisham Decision Ahead of Angels Finale

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