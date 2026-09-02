New York Yankees Fans React to Trent Grisham Decision Ahead of Angels Finale

The New York Yankees are looking to take the series from the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening with ace pitcher Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Before the Angels’ finale, the New York Yankees revealed their lineup, which features a notable Trent Grisham decision. Grisham, who has notably been slumping over the last few weeks, is NOT in the Yankees’ lineup on 9/2.

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Trent Grisham Lineup Decision Gains Attention from Yankees Fans

The Angels are deciding to roll with southpaw starter Reid Detmers for the series finale on Wednesday evening, which is likely why Trent Grisham is not in the batting order.

Speaking of which, here is the Yankees lineup on Wednesday:

Yankees 9/2: “P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Here are some notable reactions to the Trent Grisham decision:

@JosephEsposito0: “Spencer Jones over Trent Grisham (eyes emoji)”

@Robfeliz: “No Grisham!!! WS back on”

#Noticing” @xoyanks: “no grisham!! we are

@YaBoyyyJohn: “SPENCE IN CF AND NO GRISH WOAHHH”

@CruzChairez: “JONES OVER OLD MAN GRISH AGAINST A LEFTY OMG WE ARE GOING ALL THE WAY”

Yankees fans are clearly a bit fed up with Trent Grisham’s play lately.

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Trent Grisham’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Trent Grisham has played 119 games with the New York Yankees this season.

His bWAR is 0.9.

Grisham is batting .208 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and an OPS+ of 94.

He is set to be a free agent after the season is over because Grisham is playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer.

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