NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Before the Angels’ finale, the New York Yankees revealed their lineup, which features a notable Trent Grisham decision. Grisham, who has notably been slumping over the last few weeks, is NOT in the Yankees’ lineup on 9/2.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The New York Yankees are looking to take the series from the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening with ace pitcher Cam Schlittler on the mound.Before the Angels’ finale, the New York Yankees revealed their lineup, which features a notable Trent Grisham decision. Grisham, who has notably been slumping over the last few weeks, is […]
New York Yankees Fans React to Trent Grisham Decision Ahead of Angels Finale