SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Ronald Acuna Jr. has battled some injuries and some slumps this season, but perhaps his strong performance in the Nationals game on Wednesday can get him going before the MLB playoffs.
He has steadily been the Braves’ either leadoff or 2-hole hitter, and manager Walt Weiss even used him in the cleanup spot recently.
Braves fans have been a little hard on Acuña Jr. lately, but after this career milestone, his level of play could see an increase in the Braves’ next series, which is their most important of the year, against the Philadelphia Phillies (on the road).
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals. As this is being typed, the Braves are winning 6-0 in the top of the seventh inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. just hit a home run, which marked a career milestone for the Atlanta Braves outfielder. More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Demote 26-Year-Old Player […]
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Made MLB History in Nationals Game