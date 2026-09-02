Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Made MLB History in Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Washington Nationals.

As this is being typed, the Braves are winning 6-0 in the top of the seventh inning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. just hit a home run, which marked a career milestone for the Atlanta Braves outfielder.

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Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Hits 200th Career Home Run

With Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run in the top of the seventh inning, Ronnie now has 200 in his MLB career!

@grantmcauley wrote: “ #Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. joins the 200/200 Club with that home run. He’s the 57th player in baseball to hit 200 homers and steal 200 bases in a career.”

Here is what people were saying about the Acuña Jr. home run:

Per @UnderdogMLB, Ronald Acuña Jr, is the fastest player in MLB history to reach the 200/200 milestone.

He is the 8th active player to have 200 home runs and 200 steals in their MLB career.

It’s an impressive career milestone for Acuña Jr., as the Braves hope this can be momentum for Ronald going into the final weeks of the MLB season.

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Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr. This Season

Ronald Acuna Jr. has battled some injuries and some slumps this season, but perhaps his strong performance in the Nationals game on Wednesday can get him going before the MLB playoffs.

He has steadily been the Braves’ either leadoff or 2-hole hitter, and manager Walt Weiss even used him in the cleanup spot recently.

Braves fans have been a little hard on Acuña Jr. lately, but after this career milestone, his level of play could see an increase in the Braves’ next series, which is their most important of the year, against the Philadelphia Phillies (on the road).

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