Chicago Cubs Must Consider Trade for Twins’ All-Star Starter

It seems as if the Chicago Cubs are past the worst stretch of their season to this point. After losing 10 games in a row, Chicago ended up taking the series from the Pittsburgh Pirates by scoring 17 runs in the past two games. It’s exactly what the Doctor ordered for the Cubbies, but the Doctor also understands that the Cubs must bring in another starter or two as their rotation has been decimated with injuries.

Minnesota Twins‘ starter Joe Ryan has been floated around in trade conversations for a full year now, but is this deadline the time where he finally gets moved? Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently predicted that Joe Ryan will be the top right-handed starter moved this summer, and it makes total sense for the Chicago Cubs to make a real run for him.

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Why the Chicago Cubs Should Trade for Joe Ryan

Per the team’s official depth chart, here are the starters for the Cubs: Ben Brown, Colin Rea, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon. Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, and Justin Steele are all on the Injured List.

Steele is expected to return at some point, but that timeline is still hazy. Losing Cabrera and Boys were big blows for Chicago, and highlight why they need to make a move for Joe Ryan.

Here is why Miller believes Joe Ryan will be moved this summer: