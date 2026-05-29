Chicago Cubs Must Consider Trade for Twins’ All-Star Starter

It seems as if the Chicago Cubs are past the worst stretch of their season to this point. After losing 10 games in a row, Chicago ended up taking the series from the Pittsburgh Pirates by scoring 17 runs in the past two games. It’s exactly what the Doctor ordered for the Cubbies, but the Doctor also understands that the Cubs must bring in another starter or two as their rotation has been decimated with injuries.
Minnesota Twins‘ starter Joe Ryan has been floated around in trade conversations for a full year now, but is this deadline the time where he finally gets moved? Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently predicted that Joe Ryan will be the top right-handed starter moved this summer, and it makes total sense for the Chicago Cubs to make a real run for him.
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Why the Chicago Cubs Should Trade for Joe Ryan
Per the team’s official depth chart, here are the starters for the Cubs: Ben Brown, Colin Rea, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon. Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, and Justin Steele are all on the Injured List.
Steele is expected to return at some point, but that timeline is still hazy. Losing Cabrera and Boys were big blows for Chicago, and highlight why they need to make a move for Joe Ryan.
Here is why Miller believes Joe Ryan will be moved this summer:
“As we previously discussed in highlighting Ryan Jeffers as the top catcher likely to be on the trade block, it’s impossible to say at this point whether the Twins will be sellers—but we’re still leaning in that direction. FanGraphs puts Minnesota’s postseason odds at slightly north of 30 percent, while Baseball-Reference says not even six percent. Either way, though, the chances aren’t great, even if they are better than expected. And if they do end up selling at the deadline for a second consecutive summer, there’s little question that Ryan is their biggest trade chip liable to spark a bidding war.”
Joe Ryan is putting together another All-Star-caliber campaign, as well. He’s pitched 64+ innings this season, and has an ERA of 2.94 with a WHIP of 0.93, and nearly 10 K/9.
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What Will the Cubs Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?
What the Cubs WILL do at the MLB trade deadline is likely different than what they SHOULD do, but it’s become very apparent that the Cubs need some assistance in their pitching staff.
The Cubs have started to be linked to both Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta, two of the biggest names thought to be on the proverbial trade block, but yeah, that highlights how they desperately need some starter depth.
Skubal and Peralta would likely demand a stronger package, which is why Joe Ryan and him being under team control for a few seasons make him such an attractive arm.
Chicago has the assets on its farm system to pull off a huge deal as well, but it’s just a matter of if/when the front office will pull the trigger.
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