Atlanta Braves Issued Blunt Trade Pitch for Giants’ Logan Webb Amid Rumors

It’s looking more and more likely that the Atlanta Braves, after Spencer Strider’s injury and Bryce Elder’s recent struggles, will be buyers at MLB’s trade deadline in early August.

As top trade candidates emerge across MLB, the San Francisco Giants are a team to keep a close eye on as sellers.

If the Giants do sell, several MLB teams will come calling on the Giants’ All-Star starter, Logan Webb. The Braves have a bona fide ace in Chris Sale, but after Sale in the rotation, things get a little more shaky, especially with Bryce Elder currently holding the second rotation spot.

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Braves Issued Trade Pitch for Logan Webb

Recently, for FanSided.com, MLB writer Mark Powell put together a trade proposal for the Braves to acquire Logan Webb, and here are the details:

Braves receive: Logan Webb

Giants receive: RHP JR Ritchie, SS Alex Lodise, and LHP Herick Hernandez

That’s three Atlanta prospects for the services of Logan Webb, who is currently under a five-year, $90 million contract, which still has a few years left on it, so Webb could be a Brave for future years if Alex Anthopoulos can pull off this deal.

Speaking of Anthopoulos, this is the type of trade that’s right in his wheelhouse, and he’s even been adamant about the Braves being involved in trade discussions if the need arises, which appears to be. Mark Powell put together this trade package after Spencer Strider’s injury designation, but after Bryce Elder gave up eight earned runs on Sunday afternoon, it might even be more relevant now.

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Logan Webb This Season….

Logan Webb has been as dominant as ever this MLB season.

If the Giants do end up selling, Logan Webb may be the hottest commodity on the market. He recently made an outing where he pitched eight strong innings against the Marlins, but the Giants lost 2-1.

For the season, Webb carries an ERA of 3.35 over 13 starts and 83.1 innings.

Webb has led the NL in three straight seasons in total innings pitched (over 200 IP), and he’s about as durable as a starter can be.

If the Braves were to land Webb, it would form a nasty frontline rotation with Chris Sale and Logan Webb.

Due to the fact that he’s controllable for a few seasons might mean the Giants will raise their asking price on their ace starter, but the Braves should have enough assets to at least enter a bidding war with other MLB contenders who may also be gunning for Logan Webb to join their rotation for the final two months of the season.

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