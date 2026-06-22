New York Yankees Make Surprising Amed Rosario Decision Before Tigers Game

The New York Yankees, after dropping two of three to the Cincinnati Reds (at home) over the weekend, are set to open up a new series this week against the Detroit Tigers (on the road). New York still sits in first place in the AL East.

On Monday, it will be a premier pitching duel between Tigers’ southpaw Framber Valdez and Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole.

Before the first game of the series, the Yankees announced their lineup, and it features an interesting Amed Rosario against the left-hander Valdez.

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Amed Rosario Hitting Leadoff vs. Tigers on Monday

On Monday afternoon, the Yankees announced their lineup against the Tigers, and Amed Rosario is in the leadoff spot against Framber Valdez.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/22):

Yankees 6/22: A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP

Some notables from the lineup: Ben Rice is the DH for the first game of the series, and Anthony Volpe is surprising batting fifth. But the real surprise is Amed Rosario batting leadoff, which rarely happens.

However, what isn’t a surprise is Rosario being in the lineup against a southpaw, as he’s been a weapon for the Yankees against lefties.

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Amed Rosario This Season…

Amed Rosario has actually had a very solid season for the New York Yankees thus far, and he’s sneaking up to look like a great re-sign by Brian Cashman.

Oddly enough, Rosario has actually hit for a little bit better of a batting average against right-handed pitching, but his power display is more apparent against lefties.

Over 112 at-bats this season, Rosario has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He’s slugging .464, and has an OPS+ of 107. He’s been with the Yankees for the last two seasons and is starting to grow into a fan favorite. He will have a chance to further cement that if he can be a productive leadoff hitter.

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