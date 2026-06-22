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New York Yankees Make Surprising Amed Rosario Decision Before Tigers Game

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees, after dropping two of three to the Cincinnati Reds (at home) over the weekend, are set to open up a new series this week against the Detroit Tigers (on the road). New York still sits in first place in the AL East.

On Monday, it will be a premier pitching duel between Tigers’ southpaw Framber Valdez and Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole.

Before the first game of the series, the Yankees announced their lineup, and it features an interesting Amed Rosario against the left-hander Valdez.

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Amed Rosario Hitting Leadoff vs. Tigers on Monday

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Cody Bellinger #35 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with Amed Rosario #14 in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, the Yankees announced their lineup against the Tigers, and Amed Rosario is in the leadoff spot against Framber Valdez.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/22):

Yankees 6/22: A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP

Some notables from the lineup: Ben Rice is the DH for the first game of the series, and Anthony Volpe is surprising batting fifth. But the real surprise is Amed Rosario batting leadoff, which rarely happens.

However, what isn’t a surprise is Rosario being in the lineup against a southpaw, as he’s been a weapon for the Yankees against lefties.

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Amed Rosario This Season…

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning RBI single against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Amed Rosario has actually had a very solid season for the New York Yankees thus far, and he’s sneaking up to look like a great re-sign by Brian Cashman.

Oddly enough, Rosario has actually hit for a little bit better of a batting average against right-handed pitching, but his power display is more apparent against lefties.

Over 112 at-bats this season, Rosario has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He’s slugging .464, and has an OPS+ of 107. He’s been with the Yankees for the last two seasons and is starting to grow into a fan favorite. He will have a chance to further cement that if he can be a productive leadoff hitter.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Make Surprising Amed Rosario Decision Before Tigers Game

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