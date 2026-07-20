Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move on 3-Year Player Before Phillies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a series win against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Despite dropping the final game on Sunday evening, LA still holds the best record in MLB.

Their next series is another tough one against the Philadelphia Phillies in an NLDS rematch from last season. The series is being played in Philadelphia, with Emmet Sheehan taking the ball for the Dodgers in game one of the series.

In their series with the Yankees, the Dodgers had a doubleheader on Sunday, which means LA was able to utilize a ’27th player’, which was Kyle Hurt. Before the Phillies series, Kyle Hurt will return to the minors for the time being.

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Kyle Hurt Sent Back Down to Minors

In an unsurprising roster move, Kyle Hurt is being optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per his MLB.com transactions page.

NBCSports.com wrote (about Hurt’s situation):

“Hurt will provide some extra relief help for a bullpen game against the Yankees in the second of a twin billing. Hurt will then either head back to Triple-A, or the Dodgers can recall him and send down another arm if they choose that route.”

Well, instead of being recalled, Hurt has been optioned.

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Kyle Hurt’s MLB Career

Kyle Hurt has played in parts of three MLB seasons, and he’s seen a fair amount of innings for the Dodgers as that ’27th’ man this season.

Across 33 appearances in 2026, Kyle Hurt has an ERA of 4.59 with 39 strikeouts. On Sunday, Hurt pitched two innings of scoreless baseball.

Over 42 total innings in his MLB career, he holds an ERA of 3.86 with 45 strikeouts. Sunday certainly wasn’t the last time that Kyle Hurt will pitch for the Dodgers this season.

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