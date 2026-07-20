Top 3 Anthony Volpe Trade Destinations if the Yankees Decide to Move On

Anthony Volpe has carried trade speculation for his entire Major League Baseball career, but could this finally be the season that the New York Yankees decide to cut ties?

Fans have been calling for him to be gone for several years, and if the Yankees choose to pursue infield help at the MLB trade deadline, that could push Volpe out of the fold, and it would make him an ideal trade chip for the Yankees to acquire a player of need.

Anthony Volpe’s 2026 stats: 143 at-bats, .245 average, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 88 OPS+ (would be career high), 35 hits, and 18 runs scored.

If the Yankees decide to move on from Anthony Volpe, here are three teams who stand out as good fits for the controversial infielder.

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Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have long needed infield help, and if the Yankees dished Anthony Volpe out west, this might actually be exactly what Volpe needs for his career.

Hitting in Coors Field could certainly drastically help with his offensive production, and New York could try to flip Volpe for a reliever like Antonio Senzatela, or perhaps another outfielder like Mickey Moniak or Jake McCarthy. Hunter Goodman is likely off the table in terms of trades, but with the Rockies as obvious sellers, they would likely be willing to take on Anthony Volpe given his youth and controllable contract.

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Atlanta Braves

It’s hard to decipher that the Braves might have what the Yankees could want in a trade for Anthony Volpe, but this trade destination is actually in the best interest for the Braves, who have received very few contributions from their shortstops since the horrid contract decision with Ha-Seong Kim. However, the Braves have a very deep bullpen, and the Yankees need reinforcements, or perhaps Atlanta might be willing to fork over a top-15 prospect for Anthony Volpe.

As bizarre as it sounds, Volpe might actually be an upgrade in Atlanta’s infield.

Minnesota Twins

Last, but certainly not least, the most likely trade partner for the Yankees this trade deadline season is the Minnesota Twins, who could look to offload their catcher Ryan Jeffers to the Yankees.

If they do choose to trade Ryan Jeffers to the Yankees, Anthony Volpe could be a centerpiece in a deal, but New York would likely have to throw in a prospect or two in order to complete the deal.

However, keep an eye out for the Twins as an obvious destination for the Yankees’ trade chips, as Brian Cashman pursues Ryan Jeffers over the next two weeks.

And yes, in case you forgot, the MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away.

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