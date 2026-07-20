Los Angeles Dodgers Get New Trade News Amid Will Smith Concern

The Los Angeles Dodgers are usually at the forefront of being MLB’s most aggressive team towards the trade deadline.

However, this season, Los Angeles may be taking a back seat due to their loaded roster.

As Will Smith continues to deal with a neck injury, which seems to be getting worse, as he has not resumed baseball activities since landing on the Injured List, there was some speculation that LA might be targeting some catching help via trades. Currently, Los Angeles is rolling with Dalton Rushing and Eliezer Alfonzo as the two catching options.

Recently, Dodgers reporter Katie Woo provided an update on what the Dodgers’ plans may be with the catcher position as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

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Dodgers Not Expected to Pursue Catching Depth at MLB Trade Deadline

Per Dodgers reporter Katie Woo, Los Angeles is not expected to pursue catching depth at the MLB trade deadline.

Woo also reports that Dalton Rushing, as you can see, will get a majority of the reps in Will Smith’s absence.

This new trade news/report hinges on the Dodgers being optimistic that Smith will return at some point this season and aid in a potential Dodgers playoff run.

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Latest on Will Smith/Dalton Rushing’s 2026 Campaign

Dalton Rushing has actually been a very capable catcher for the Dodgers this season, and his promotion to being the starter in Will Smith’s absence shouldn’t be a surprise.

Rushing is batting .247 this season with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and 46 hits.

His off/on-field antics have led to him making headlines across the league frequently, and his defense can be a big shaky at times, but all things considered, Rushing has earned the right to be an everyday player for LA.

As for Will Smith and the latest on his injury, he was expected to go on a rehab stint soon, but instead, a recent report indicates he will be sidelined until at least mid-August.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk writes:

“What seemed like a mild bout of neck inflammation has now become an increasingly major concern for both the catcher and the team, given Smith’s lack of progress. This brief total shutdown period “gives it a good chance to get all the inflammation out, the soreness out, the pain, increase flexibility, all of it,” Roberts said. “Then he has a fighting chance to work his way back. Trying to do everything, even at a lesser dosage, just wasn’t feasible.”

Again, the hope for LA is that Will Smith can return by let’s say, September, which should give him enough time to ramp up for October.

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