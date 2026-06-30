Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News During Atheltics Series

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out to first base against the Athletics in the top of the first inning at Sutter Health Park on June 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Athletics this week. On Monday, the Dodgers defeated the Athletics (in West Sacramento).
Justin Wrobleski is slated to start on Tuesday evening, and Shohei Ohtani was supposed to start on Wednesday. However, the Dodgers have announced that Shohei will not start in his regular slot in the rotation, and instead, his start day will be pushed back.
Dodgers Push Back Shohei Ohtani’s Start to Friday
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers trots around the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on June 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Per multiple reports from team reporters, Shohei Ohtani will start on Friday instead of tomorrow.
It’s unclear why, but a possible reason could be due to Sutter Health Park’s friendly hitter environment.
@Dodgers wrote: “Shohei Ohtani will not start tomorrow against the A’s and will pitch Friday against the Padres.”
And yep, it’s another series against the San Diego Padres this weekend for the Dodgers. The Dodgers just took two of three from the Padres this past weekend. Los Angeles currently has the best record in MLB.
@noahcamras gave some insight into the Dodgers’ starter plan for the next few games:
The Dodgers’ pitching plan for the next three days appears to be:
Shohei Ohtani has been excellent, per usual, this season, so it could be a wise move to give him a few extra days in between starts, especially with the Dodgers currently playing in a minor league park.
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets showered with sunflower seeds by Teoscar Hernandez #37 after Ohtani hit a three-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on June 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Shohei Ohtani should run away with his fifth (and 4X in a row) MVP award this season.
His pitching statistics are amazing. Ohtani’s ERA sits at 1.58 over 79.2 innings with 86 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.904.
His hitting stats? Equally as impressive. Ohtani is batting .297 with 18 HRs, 50 RBI, 60 RS, and an OPS+ of 166.
He’s simply a video game ‘create a player,’ and the Dodgers are so unbelievably lucky to have him in their organization.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Athletics this week. On Monday, the Dodgers defeated the Athletics (in West Sacramento). Justin Wrobleski is slated to start on Tuesday evening, and Shohei Ohtani was supposed to start on Wednesday. However, the Dodgers have announced that Shohei will not start in his regular slot in […]
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