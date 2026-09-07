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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media after being presented the Roberto Clemente award before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Mookie Betts hit the game-winning home run in the 8th inning.

Dodgers Announce Sudden Betts Change

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “LAD Dodgers Lineup 09/07 1. Shohei Ohtani DH 2. Freddie Freeman 1B 3. Tommy Edman 2B 4. Max Muncy 3B 5. Teoscar Hernandez LF 6. Kyle Tucker RF 7. Hunter Feduccia C 8. Alex Call CF 9. Alex Freeland SS”

Betts has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .246 with 102 hits, 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, 57 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

He is in the middle of his 7th season playing for the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Monday

GettyDave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a pitching change against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

MLB: “Shohei Ohtani returns to the Dodgers lineup tonight vs. Chase Burns and the Reds!”

@SupSumik: “I liked Edman leading off”

@user92838839291: “Edman should be leadoff. Ohtani is a terrible leadoff hitter”

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides to score the winning run during the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change

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