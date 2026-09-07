Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Mookie Betts Change

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in California.

The Dodgers are coming off a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Mookie Betts hit the game-winning home run in the 8th inning.

Dodgers Announce Sudden Betts Change

For Monday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “LAD Dodgers Lineup 09/07 1. Shohei Ohtani DH 2. Freddie Freeman 1B 3. Tommy Edman 2B 4. Max Muncy 3B 5. Teoscar Hernandez LF 6. Kyle Tucker RF 7. Hunter Feduccia C 8. Alex Call CF 9. Alex Freeland SS”

Betts has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .246 with 102 hits, 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, 57 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

He is in the middle of his 7th season playing for the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Monday

MLB: “Shohei Ohtani returns to the Dodgers lineup tonight vs. Chase Burns and the Reds!”

@SupSumik: “I liked Edman leading off”

@user92838839291: “Edman should be leadoff. Ohtani is a terrible leadoff hitter”