Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Teoscar Hernandez Change Before Brewers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a win stolen from them on Thursday night after the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4, thanks to a three-run ninth inning.

Edwin Diaz blew the save, and now the Dodgers have the third-best record in the NL, 0.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. Luckily for LA, it has three more opportunities to make up ground against the Brewers, and on Friday night, the Dodgers have ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the ball for game two of the series.

Before the Brewers game, the Dodgers also revealed their lineup, which involves a sudden Teoscar Hernandez change in the lineup.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Released 2 Players During Cubs Series

Teoscar Hernandez Batting Third on Friday

On Friday, manager Dave Roberts is opting to have Teoscar Hernandez bat third in the Dodgers’ lineup, which is a sudden (and surprising) change.

I’m not sure that Teo has hit third one time this season, as he’s usually in the 6-9 spots in the lineup.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers batting order for 8/14, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/14: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Hernández LF M. Betts SS T. Edman 2B K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B H. Feduccia C Y. Yamamoto SP”

Another big change is Freddie Freeman not being in the order, but as you can see, Mookie Betts is batting cleanup, Tommy Edman takes over the 5-hole duties, and Kike Hernandez is batting 8th for LA.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz Makes Honest Admission After Brewers Game

Taking a Glance at Hernandez This Season

Over his last five games, Teo has two hits, no runs scored, and one RBI.

Across 87 games played this season, Hernandez is batting .248 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 97.

His career OPS+ is 117, so it’s definitely a down season offensively for Teoscar, which is what makes this lineup decision by Roberts so sudden. But only Friday’s game can tell how it will pan out, and perhaps a shakeup in the regular order is what this team needs to start firing on all cylinders again.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Doesn’t Hold Back on Closer Situation