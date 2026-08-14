Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Doesn’t Hold Back on Closer Situation

The Los Angeles Dodgers endured a pretty tough loss on Thursday evening at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers after leading by two runs in the ninth inning.

After a big three-run home run by Max Muncy in the later innings, the Dodgers carried a 4-2 lead heading into the final frame, but ‘closer’ Edwin Diaz surrendered three runs in the top half of the inning, and the Dodgers were unable to respond in their last at-bat.

‘Closer’ because Edwin Diaz hasn’t been doing much closing of games since he returned from the IL. In fact, Diaz has blown three of his last four save opportunities.

Following the game, as he always does, manager Dave Roberts spoke with the LA media, and he cleared the air on the team’s closer situation.

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Dave Roberts Comments on Edwin Diaz Situation After Brewers Loss

When asked about the Dodgers’ closer situation, here is what manager Dave Roberts had to say:

“Give me another option,” Roberts said. “I can’t just say change in low leverage. I have to have other options and to be quite honest, none of those guys have really thrown the baseball great.”

It sounds like Dave Roberts isn’t ready to switch up the flow of the ninth inning, but perhaps it’s time to give Tanner Scott another chance. Scott had been thrown in the fire a few times during Diaz’s absence, and it’s important not to lose that truth, which is the Dodgers were a very successful team in MLB when Edwin Diaz was sidelined.

Tanner Scott has 16 saves this season and carries an ERA of 2.25 over 48 innings pitched with 60 strikeouts. Scott has not allowed a run in his last five outings, and he’s also on a top-dollar contract…. like Diaz.

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More on Edwin Diaz Struggles/Dodgers Closer Situation

Edwin Diaz has allowed 15 earned runs and 21 hits over 11.2 innings pitched this season.

Over the last five appearances out of the bullpen, Diaz has surrendered seven earned runs in 3.2 IP.

His strikeout numbers are totally there, but Diaz is living over the plate way too much, and instead of hitters just swinging over the fastball, they are getting base hits and driving the ball to all parts of the yard.

As for the Dodgers’ closer situation going forward, it’s plausible to think that Dave Roberts will start to roll with Tanner Scott for the time being, and give Diaz a few more lower-leverage opportunities.

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