Aroldis Chapman Trade Package Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox Both Benefit From

The Boston Red Sox are inching closer and closer towards being sellers. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, a three-peat as World Series Champions is on their mind, and as always, Los Angeles is expected to be active at MLB’s trade deadline this summer.

With the Red Sox continuing to lose, All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman may be available via trade, and there have already been several speculative reports indicating his trade status. One team that stands out is the Los Angeles Dodgers because of their wealth of prospect talent (and current MLB talent). Chapman is on a one-year contract, and several teams will likely be calling the Red Sox about his services.

More MLB on Heavy: Sean Murphy Trade New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves Should Consider

What Could A Red Sox-Dodgers Trade Package for Aroldis Chapman Look Like?

As noted, Aroldis Chapman is on a one-year, $13 million contract, which has a mutual option, but with the way Chapman has pitched this season, he should decline that option and enter MLB free agency.

As for a trade package that the Dodgers could offer the Red Sox to entice them to make an Aroldis Chapman trade, prospects River Ryan and Ryan Ward could be a strong enough deal to get the Red Sox to say yes to a deal for Chapman. Ryan Ward has seen some extended MLB time with Teoscar Hernandez down with an injury, and River Ryan is on the cusp of making his return to the Majors.

So, for the Red Sox, that’s practically two MLB players in exchange for the rental services of Aroldis Chapman. It’s not that the Dodgers have a faulty bullpen either, but adding relief reinforcement for October almost always pays dividends. Also, expect the Dodgers to say highly engaged in all trade discussions and rumors ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

More MLB on Heavy: 6-Year MLB Player Lands In Minors After New York Mets Roster Decision

Aroldis Chapman This Season

Aroldis Chapman has been as good as ever this season, but it’s a shame the Red Sox haven’t been able to capitalize on their *perhaps* best closer in MLB.

Chapman holds a 0.83 ERA over 21.2 innings pitched with 14 saves and 29 strikeouts. For a player who is known to walk some batters, his WHIP of 0.969 is extremely impressive. In fact, Chapman has walked just nine batters this season, and has allowed only 12 hits.

For the Dodgers (or any MLB club), adding Chapman could propel their team to a World Series berth, as Aroldis Chapman has shown multiple times in his career that he’s capable of dominating as a closer in October.

More MLB 0n Heavy: Phillies Sign 9-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series