Sean Murphy Trade New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves Should Consider

Reports on Friday suggest that the New York Yankees are looking to trade for a right-handed-hitting catcher. Ryan Jeffers stands out as the obvious trade target, but who else could the Yankees potentially target via trade to get a platoon system going with Austin Wells.

One name that comes to mind is Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy is currently injured with the Braves, but should be set to return in July. It could be a good value add, and Brian Cashman should make some calls to Atlanta’s front office to see what it would take.

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Atlanta Braves’ Catcher Sean Murphy Fits Yankees Trade Profile

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams writes (about the Yankees need for a catcher):

“Whether Jeffers or someone else, some form of catching upgrade would be prudent for the Yankees, whose backstops have combined for an awful .181/.271/.270 slash this season. The resulting 53 wRC+ indicates that Yankees catchers have been 47% worse than average at the plate, ranking them ahead of only the White Sox (who’ve been without starter Kyle Teel all season due to injury) and the Phillies.”

Look, Sean Murphy may be a bit injury-prone, and it’s unclear what his status will be as a hitter once he returns, but in 2025, Murphy hit 16 home runs in 94 games, so the power display is there.

The flip side is that the Braves would need to take on some of Murphy’s contract to make the Yankees willing to grab him. Atlanta has Drake Baldwin waiting on an extension, so Sean Murphy becomes expendable.

Atlanta also just traded for another catcher (Joey Bart) to contribute to their ongoing shuffle at the position.

As for the Yankees, Ali Sanchez has actually been an okay player, but JC Escarra has been horrid in June, and Austin Wells remains injured.

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Would the Yankees Want to Trade for Sean Murphy?

While Ryan Jeffers remains the Yankees’ top trade target for now, it’s also fair to note that Jeffers has been injured for the last several weeks as well, and while he posted good numbers in April/May, who is to say he will return as productive as he was before a lengthy IL stint.

Sean Murphy might be a contractual problem for the Braves for years to come, and the Yankees are a team that can afford him at a discount, which would end up being the same price they pay for Jeffers, minus the fact that Murphy likely wouldn’t demand as strong a trade return.

It may also end up costing the Yankees one top-25 prospect for Sean Murphy, while if the Twins offload Ryan Jeffers (due to his higher production), they could demand somewhere near a top-10 prospect in New York’s organization.

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