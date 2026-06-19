6-Year MLB Player Lands In Minors After New York Mets Roster Decision

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game weekend set, except the Mets are actually getting a rare off-day on Friday, believe due to the ongoing World Cup.

However, that doesn’t stop the roster mill from turning, and on Friday, recent New York Mets player Vidal Brujan has been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.

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Vidal Brujan Outrighted to Minor Leagues

Until Vidal Brujan can show some extended production with the bat, he will remain in the minors for the Mets.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams recently outlined Vidal Brujan’s options, and what led to his demotion:

“Bruján has the right to reject the assignment in favor of free agency if he chooses. He seems quite likely to accept, given that he’s on a split big league deal and would forfeit any remaining guarantees and be subject to potentially lesser rates of pay on a new minor league deal elsewhere. He already accepted one outright assignment with the Mets earlier this season but was selected back to the roster last month.”

It’s certainly possible that Vidal Brujan ends up back on the New York Mets roster if they need to fill a gap in the infield.

Vidal Brujan has appeared in nine games with the Mets this season.

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Vidal Brujan’s MLB Career

Vidal Brujan has played with six MLB teams across his six-year MLB career.

In the 9 games he played with the Mets this season, Brujan hit .091 with one hit (11 at-bats).

In 2025, he appeared in 59 games with three MLB teams, but did hit .244, and was a good depth infielder option/a player to fill holes in roster spots due to injury.

However, Brujan holds a career 53 OPS+ across 530+ at-bats, so any sort of power display has been hard to obtain for the former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect.

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