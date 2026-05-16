Dodgers Provide Blake Snell Update Before Angels Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers scratched left-hander Blake Snell from his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels. Instead, the Dodgers have opted for a bullpen game, started by right-hander Will Klein.

The reasoning behind the scratch is now made clear. Snell is headed back to the injured list, as the left-hander will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. Left-hander Charlie Barnes has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

This marks the second time that Snell will go on the injured list in 2026. The left-hander returned from left shoulder fatigue on May 9 and made one start. He surrendered four runs in three innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic previously reported that Barnes has a locker in the Dodgers’ clubhouse and Snell did not.

Blake Snell Headed for IL with Loose Bodies in Elbow

This injury is the latest setback to Snell, who has made just 12 regular-season starts with the Dodgers since inking a $182.5 million contract in November 2024. The club can certainly point to the 2025 postseason as justification, as the left-hander pitched 34 innings to a 3.18 ERA en route to Los Angeles’ second straight championship.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Ardaya, that Snell felt something in his elbow in catch-play the previous day. Imaging revealed loose bodies in his left elbow. Roberts hasn’t confirmed if the left-hander will undergo surgery to remove them.

If Snell undergoes the procedure, it won’t be the first time in his career. Ardaya notes that it isn’t the first time the left-hander has undergone this procedure, having done so in July 2019. Snell later returned that September.

Blake Snell previously had surgery in 2019 to remove loose bodies. He was out from late July to mid-September. https://t.co/EdFO4OWfoK — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 15, 2026

With a similar recovery timeline in mind, that paints a potential second-half return. However, that could be impacted by how the Dodgers plan his rehab steps. Once Snell returns to the mound, they can start ramping him back up to a starter’s workload. The longer he’s out, the more starts he’ll need to get there.

With Snell once again sidelined, the Dodgers will have to readjust their rotation. At a minimum, they’ll have to fill the rotation spot sooner rather than later.

Dodgers Rotation Situation Without Blake Snell

With Snell set to undergo surgery, it’s unclear when he’ll be ready to start for the Dodgers again in 2026. The club is utilizing a six-man rotation this season.

Snell is the second Dodger to be sidelined, along with right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow is on the injured list with back spasms. Jack Harris of the California Post reported on May 14 that the right-hander has yet to throw off a mound. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said at the time they’ll take their time with the 6’8″ starter.

With both Snell and Glasnow down, the Dodgers will likely have to make a roster move concerning the rotation. Barnes is likely up for the bullpen game to eat some innings. The former Cubs left-hander was recently claimed off waivers and last pitched on May 6.

The longer-term move will be to call up a starter from the minors. River Ryan is the likely candidate, as the right-hander is starting for Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 15. He lines up perfectly for when Snell’s rotation spot comes up again on May 21.

However, manager Dave Roberts told Ardaya it was a “slim possibility”. A hamstring injury has limited Ryan to seven innings, and the organization doesn’t want to mess with his build-up. The right-hander is set to throw four innings with Oklahoma City.

Other rotation options for the Dodgers include Griff McGarry, Jake Eder, or Jackson Ferris. Eder is the only pitcher of the three currently on Los Angeles’ 40-man roster.