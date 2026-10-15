Blake Snell’s Nightmare Could Be the Final Blow to Dodgers’ Three-Peat Hopes

The Los Angeles Dodgers came into Wednesday’s National League Championship Series Game 3 in desperate need of a win against the Milwaukee Brewers, who had taken the first two games of the series in Wisconsin.

However, a nightmare meltdown from Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell may prove to be one of the final nails in the coffin of the club’s hope for a third straight World Series victory.

For only the fourth time in his career and the first time since 2022, Snell surrendered three home runs in a game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Blake Snell Allowed Three Home Runs In A Game For The 1st Time Since 2022

Things started well for Snell and the Dodgers, as he retired 14 straight batters and struck out nine through the first six innings of play at Dodger Stadium despite allowing a home run on the first pitch to Jackson Chourio.

But things fell apart in the seventh inning, when he walked Andrew Vaughn, gave up a two-run homer to Jake Bauers and then allowed a solo shot to Garrett Mitchell on the next batter, ending his night with the Dodgers trailing 4-2.

Adding insult to injury, Snell hadn’t given up a single home run in his previous 46⅓ innings this season; that trend ended on Wednesday, as he allowed three in six innings.

Blake Snell Began Feeling Heat From Frustrated Dodgers Fans

In the heat of the moment, Snell began feeling the wrath of frustrated Dodgers fans, though some of the vitriol was directed at skipper Dave Roberts.

“Should have gone to the pen for the 7th. Snell got cold sitting too long during the bottom of the 6th. Besides, if this is going to be a 6-7 game series, then he’ll pitch again but at this rate, it’s not looking likely,” one fan said.

This fan said, “Roberts! That’s on you! Blake was at 96 pitches. You have a bullpen. It’s a pivotal game. Like I said that’s on you!”

Another fan wrote, “Roberts should have walked Bauers and then taken Snell out of the game. There was a clear bad Omen when Bauers hitted that foul ball almost ending in a home run 🫠”