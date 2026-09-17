Blake Snell’s Latest Injury Comments Should Not Faze Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers endured a bit of an injury scare regarding starter Blake Snell in their recent game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Snell, who made the start for LA, was pulled after just one inning with groin tightness.

During the game, reports surfaced that the Snell injury was not thought to be serious, and that Snell should still be in line to make his start.

Well, after the end of the game, Snell spoke with the media, and his comments about the injury should give Dodgers fans some assurance.

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What Did Blake Snell Say About His Groin Injury?

Per @SportsNetLA, here is some of what Blake Snell had to say about his early exit:

“I was gonna try to get through five, but I just knew I didn’t have a good shot of doing that and remaining healthy.”

He also added that he’s “day-to-day”, and “should be good” to make his next start.

So while many Dodgers fans may have been panicking after he was pulled from the game, it’s expected to be a precautionary measure.

The Dodgers’ October rotation would still look very formidable without Blake Snell in it, but considering Snell’s additions last October, LA is likely going to be as careful as possible when it comes to him being at a full bill of health in a few weeks.

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