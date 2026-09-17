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Blake Snell’s Latest Injury Comments Should Not Faze Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers endured a bit of an injury scare regarding starter Blake Snell in their recent game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Snell, who made the start for LA, was pulled after just one inning with groin tightness.

During the game, reports surfaced that the Snell injury was not thought to be serious, and that Snell should still be in line to make his start.

Well, after the end of the game, Snell spoke with the media, and his comments about the injury should give Dodgers fans some assurance.

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What Did Blake Snell Say About His Groin Injury?

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Per @SportsNetLA, here is some of what Blake Snell had to say about his early exit:

“I was gonna try to get through five, but I just knew I didn’t have a good shot of doing that and remaining healthy.”

He also added that he’s “day-to-day”, and “should be good” to make his next start.

So while many Dodgers fans may have been panicking after he was pulled from the game, it’s expected to be a precautionary measure.

The Dodgers’ October rotation would still look very formidable without Blake Snell in it, but considering Snell’s additions last October, LA is likely going to be as careful as possible when it comes to him being at a full bill of health in a few weeks.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Blake Snell’s Latest Injury Comments Should Not Faze Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

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