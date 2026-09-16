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MLB World Reacts to George Lombard Jr. Blunder in Yankees-Twins Game

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates after turning the double play for the final out of the game as Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ shortstop defense might be a real glaring issue for the team.

On Wednesday, a costly George Lombard Jr. blunder cost the Yankees a potential win.

New York lost by a score of 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon after George Lombard Jr. allowed a ball to go right under his glove in extra innings, which allowed the Twins to score the game-winning run.

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Is George Lombard Jr.’s Defense an Issue?

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Here is the play, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

It begs the question whether George Lombard Jr.’s defense is an issue, as he’s made several errors this season since being recalled.

George Lombard Jr. is already starting to catch flak via social media due to the costly blunder.

@TalkinYanks responded to a comment by writing: 
“Ultimately, meaning what happened in the very end, which you can see above is a bouncing dribbler go right under George Lombard Jr.’s glove that allows a runner to score from second base”
It’s also a big hit to the Yankees’ potential AL East chances, as they will fall back at least 0.5 games further from the Rays for now.
Here are some notable reactions from Yankees fans across X.com:
@Savage2Rogers: “George “Anthony Volpe 2.0″ Lombard Jr”
@the_stug0tz: “George Lombard Jr honeymoon phase is over. Kid stinks”
@XDUB1007L “Yet Yankees fans still want George Lombard Jr at Shortstop instead of Anthony Volpe, I will never understand”
@b_birdee: “George Lombard needs to be sent down to AAA, he completely misplayed a routine ground ball, and went 1-6 offensively.”
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Should the Yankees Send Down George Lombard Jr.?

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees completes a third inning double play after forcing out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

I’m not entirely sure how confident Yankees fans feel right now about George Lombard Jr.’s defense, especially with October looming really quickly and judgment day rapidly approaching.

There will certainly be those who call for George Lombard Jr. to be sent down, but that feels unlikely at this juncture.

However, with that being said, it would be very tragic if the Yankees season comes down to Lombard Jr. making an error in the biggest moment. That would be extremely tragic.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB World Reacts to George Lombard Jr. Blunder in Yankees-Twins Game

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