MLB World Reacts to George Lombard Jr. Blunder in Yankees-Twins Game

The New York Yankees‘ shortstop defense might be a real glaring issue for the team.

On Wednesday, a costly George Lombard Jr. blunder cost the Yankees a potential win.

New York lost by a score of 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon after George Lombard Jr. allowed a ball to go right under his glove in extra innings, which allowed the Twins to score the game-winning run.

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Is George Lombard Jr.’s Defense an Issue?

Here is the play, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

It begs the question whether George Lombard Jr.’s defense is an issue, as he’s made several errors this season since being recalled.

George Lombard Jr. is already starting to catch flak via social media due to the costly blunder.

@TalkinYanks responded to a comment by writing:

“Ultimately, meaning what happened in the very end, which you can see above is a bouncing dribbler go right under George Lombard Jr.’s glove that allows a runner to score from second base”

It’s also a big hit to the Yankees’ potential AL East chances, as they will fall back at least 0.5 games further from the Rays for now.

Here are some notable reactions from Yankees fans across X.com:

@Savage2Rogers: “George “Anthony Volpe 2.0″ Lombard Jr”

@the_stug0tz: “George Lombard Jr honeymoon phase is over. Kid stinks”

@XDUB1007L “Yet Yankees fans still want George Lombard Jr at Shortstop instead of Anthony Volpe, I will never understand”

@b_birdee: “George Lombard needs to be sent down to AAA, he completely misplayed a routine ground ball, and went 1-6 offensively.”

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Should the Yankees Send Down George Lombard Jr.?

I’m not entirely sure how confident Yankees fans feel right now about George Lombard Jr.’s defense, especially with October looming really quickly and judgment day rapidly approaching.

There will certainly be those who call for George Lombard Jr. to be sent down, but that feels unlikely at this juncture.

However, with that being said, it would be very tragic if the Yankees season comes down to Lombard Jr. making an error in the biggest moment. That would be extremely tragic.

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