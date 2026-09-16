NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates after turning the double play for the final out of the game as Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees‘ shortstop defense might be a real glaring issue for the team.
On Wednesday, a costly George Lombard Jr. blunder cost the Yankees a potential win.
New York lost by a score of 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon after George Lombard Jr. allowed a ball to go right under his glove in extra innings, which allowed the Twins to score the game-winning run.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The New York Yankees‘ shortstop defense might be a real glaring issue for the team.On Wednesday, a costly George Lombard Jr. blunder cost the Yankees a potential win.New York lost by a score of 5-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon after George Lombard Jr. allowed a ball to go right under his glove […]
MLB World Reacts to George Lombard Jr. Blunder in Yankees-Twins Game