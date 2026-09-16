Los Angeles Dodgers Get Critical Roki Sasaki Update During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to capture a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds this week.

LA has opened up a few-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Dodgers can clinch the NL West on Wednesday. Their pitching staff looks as dominant as it ever has, with all arms looking fully healthy… except for Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki, who has been out since the Dodgers’ series with the Braves last month, took a big step in his potential return to MLB on Wednesday during the Reds series.

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Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Throws Live BP on Wednesday

According to many reports from those in Cincinnati covering the Dodgers, pitcher Roki Sasaki completed a four-inning live BP in Great American Ballpark on Wednesday.

“Roki Sasaki completed 4 innings of LIVE BP. No decision yet on what is next but may return as a member of the bullpen in Dodgers next home stand.”

The Dodgers may not want to add Roki Sasaki back to their rotation because it’s already full with their prospective postseason arms.

“Roki Sasaki’s four-inning/48-pitch live session today went well, per Dave Roberts. Team is gonna huddle up now and decide if he will return as a starter or reliever. His likely playoff role is in ‘pen, but he’s also their best rotation insurance in case of any late injuries too”

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More on Roki Sasaki/Injury…

Roki Sasaki got a blister on his finger during his last start against the Braves, which landed him on the IL.

If Dodgers fans remember correctly from last season, Roki Sasaki was one of the team’s highest-leverage bullpen arms throughout their World Series run.

LA has other arms they may go to this October, but perhaps Roki Sasaki is a pitcher who rises to the occasion in the biggest moments, which the Dodgers would like to utilize if possible.

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