LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Roki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws in the bullpen prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
LA has opened up a few-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Dodgers can clinch the NL West on Wednesday. Their pitching staff looks as dominant as it ever has, with all arms looking fully healthy… except for Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki, who has been out since the Dodgers’ series with the Braves last month, took a big step in his potential return to MLB on Wednesday during the Reds series.
“Roki Sasaki’s four-inning/48-pitch live session today went well, per Dave Roberts. Team is gonna huddle up now and decide if he will return as a starter or reliever. His likely playoff role is in ‘pen, but he’s also their best rotation insurance in case of any late injuries too”
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to capture a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds this week. LA has opened up a few-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Dodgers can clinch the NL West on Wednesday. Their pitching staff looks as dominant as it ever has, […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Get Critical Roki Sasaki Update During Reds Series