Ex-Dodgers World Series Champion Set to Start Brewers-Padres NLDS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a Game 1 victory–aside from their sketchy ninth inning–against the Atlanta Braves to kick off the NLDS. Tonight, first pitch is scheduled for 5:00 P.M. PST in Los Angeles.

Blake Snell is taking the hill for tonight, in hopes of releasing another lefty against Braves team that struggles against southpaws.

On the other side of National League playoffs, the Dodgers have a familiar face and World Series champion set to start Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.

Brewers Announce Dustin May Will Start Game 3 vs. Padres

Per Milwaukee Brewers reporter Lily Zhao, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced that Dustin May will start Game 3 in San Diego.

“He’s pitched fantastic against the Padres,” Murphy said of May. “He’s got experience and we brought him in to do that.”

Although May was traded from the Dodgers organization at the end of July 2025, his NL West roots will never falter.

This season against the Padres, May recorded a final line of 22 IP | 8 H | 4 R | 8 BB | 22 K with an ERA of 1.64.

In the postseason, May has a 0.00 ERA with four strikeouts in three innings against the Padres.

The last time Dustin May made a postseason appearance was in 2020 when the Los Angeles Dodgers began their World Series winning dynasty. His last pitching appearance was in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and one hit.

Ahead of Game 2, May

“I’m excited to have the opportunity,” May said about pitching Game 3. “[I’ll] treat it as normal as possible. It’s a big moment, but I’ve pitched in some big moments before. So just being able to go out there and pitch in front of a lively crowd is a lot of fun.”

The Brewers are the third team that May has been since getting traded from the Dodgers. Earlier this season, he was on the St. Louis Cardinals, until the Brewers acquired him in hopes of gaining more arms for the postseason.

Walker Buehler Adds Another World Series Winning Dodger to Brewers-Padres NLDS Rosters

While the Dodgers may not be facing the Milwaukee Brewers or San Diego Padres in the postseason yet, there are still traces of Dodger talent sprinkled in both teams.

Walker Buehler, the pitcher who struck out Alex Verdugo in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series to start the parades in Los Angeles, now is a part of the Padres.

Buehler however, was removed off the NLDS roster and placed on paternity-leave. He can miss a minimum of one game and maximum of three.

“Today, @MLB has approved the placement of @Padres pitcher Walker Buehler on the Postseason Paternity List,” per MLB Communications on X. “During Buehler’s absence, pitcher Randy Vásquez will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Buehler will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Upon his return, Buehler will take Vásquez’s place on the Padres’ active roster.”

Buehler has a postseason ERA of 3.04 and 114 strikeouts. Every postseason appearance he has made thus far, has been with the Dodgers.