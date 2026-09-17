Dodgers Share Bullpen Approach Ahead of Edwin Diaz’s Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to activate Edwin Diaz on Friday, September 18, for an upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants, but he will not be returning to the closer role.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that Diaz will operate in low-leverage situations for now.

“I think like anything it should be a meritocracy,” Roberts said. “You have to earn the right of opportunities but then you also got to perform, right?”

The Dodgers handed Diaz a massive three-year, $69 million contract over the winter. The three-time All-Star has an 11.85 ERA across 16 games. He’s missed significant time with elbow and neck injuries.

Los Angeles Dodgers Detail Bullpen Plans With Edwin Diaz Back

Diaz returned from elbow surgery in late July. He picked up a save in his first appearance, despite allowing a run. The veteran righty permitted 10 earned runs over 5.2 innings in August. He blew three of five save opportunities. After surrendering three earned runs in mop-up duty against the Colorado Rockies, Diaz was placed back on the injured list with a neck issue.

In five rehab appearances, Diaz was tagged for five earned runs over 4.2 innings. He walked seven and struck out four. The reliever’s final outing at Triple-A Oklahoma City was a scoreless frame on Wednesday, September 16. “It was his best one yet,” Roberts said, relayed by Ardaya.

Diaz was dominant with the New York Mets last season. He posted a 1.63 ERA over 62 appearances. The righty saved 28 games for a Mets squad that barely missed the postseason. Diaz sat at 97.4 mph with his fastball in 2025. His heater velocity fell to 96.3 mph this season.

Who Will Be in the Dodgers’ Bullpen in the Playoffs?

Left-hander Tanner Scott took over as closer for Diaz after the elbow injury. He was tremendous in the role, but returned to a setup gig when Diaz got healthy. Scott reentered the closer role when Diaz went down with the neck injury. It didn’t go as smoothly this time around. Scott was scored upon in three of five appearances after Diaz’s most recent IL placement. He has a 7.71 ERA in September.

Edgardo Henriquez was emerging as a key reliever in the Dodgers bullpen. He’d compiled a 2.85 ERA with 11 holds across 61 appearances, but went down with a back strain over the weekend. It’s unclear if Henriquez will contribute in the postseason.

Roki Sasaki had a prominent relief role last postseason as the Dodgers marched to the 2025 World Series. He’s currently recovering from a blister. There was a chance Sasaki could reprise his late-inning bullpen role down the stretch, but with Blake Snell suffering a groin injury, the righty will be needed in the rotation.