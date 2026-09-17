Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Edwin Diaz Plans Amid Looming Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers, like all other 29 MLB teams, have around 10 games left on the schedule.

LA already knows it will be headed to October, but the Dodgers are still aiming to clinch the NL West, which could happen on Thursday afternoon.

As the Dodgers gear up for October, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team is who will close games out.

Edwin Diaz was signed to be the team’s closer, but he’s had inconsistency problems. On Thursday, during their series with the Reds, LA revealed its plans with Edwin Diaz.

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Edwin Diaz to be Activated Off IL on Friday

According to multiple reporters who follow the Los Angeles Dodgers, Edwin Diaz will be activated from the Injured List on Friday.

David Vassegh wrote (via X.com):

“Dave Roberts said Edwin Diaz will meet team in Los Angeles. When he is activated it will be “low leverage” situations and will have to earn higher leverage spots.”

So, that basically rules out the possibility that Edwin Diaz will be a closer for the Dodgers, which is a good call by Dave Roberts. Despite a few solid outings on paper, it feels like every time Diaz has pitched for the Dodgers this season, there’s always been added nerves to the situation.

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More on Edwin Diaz Injury….

Edwin Diaz has been sidelined since mid-August with a neck injury.

He will be eased into the bullpen fold, and the good news for LA is that they may have already wrapped up the NL West when Diaz joins the team in LA on Friday.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Diaz):

“Díaz signed a three-year, $69MM contract over the winter, but it’s been a lost season for the All-Star closer. He’s pitched in just 13 2/3 big league innings due to injury and hasn’t looked anywhere close to his usual self when healthy enough to take the mound. He’s been rocked for 18 runs on 25 hits and 10 walks, leading to an awful 11.85 earned run average. Díaz entered the season with a career 39.9% strikeout rate and 8.6% walk rate. Those marks have plummeted to 24.1% and 12.7% this season, and his average fastball has dropped from 97.2 mph in 2025 to 96.3 mph in 2026.”

In other Dodgers news, Andy Pages could be nearing a return as well, and manager Dave Roberts did not rule out a return for Shohei Ohtani during the regular season, which has just a week and a half left.