Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. Dealt Heartbreaking News Before MLB Debut

Some things are bigger than baseball, and on Sunday, July 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers community will embrace one of their own who happens to be going through an unimaginable tragedy.

In the midst of a recent roster shuffle, the Dodgers are selecting the contract of Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., who most fans or even baseball fans may not be familiar with, but his story is something that any sensible person can resonate with.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. and his baseball journey):

“Alfonzo will be making his MLB debut whenever he appears in a game. The 26-year-old is a veteran of nine minor league seasons, all in the Tigers farm system before he joined the Dodgers as a minor league free agent this past winter. The catcher will continue his family’s baseball history, as his father Eliezer Sr. was a big league backstop with four different clubs from 2006-11.”

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Dodgers Catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. Dealing with Unimaginable Tragedy

In Venezuela, where Eliezer Alfonzo is from, there have been a series of devastating earthquakes, which have displaced thousands of people in the country.

Alfonzo’s family had been missing for several years, and the heartbreaking news of his step mother and sister was released this afternoon.

Reporter Georgeny Perez wrote (via X) to break the sad news:

“The journalist @maryorinmendez reported the discovery of the wife and daughter of Eliezer Alfonzo, both sadly deceased. From here, we send our most sincere condolences and a supportive embrace to the entire Alfonzo family in this moment of immense pain. Much strength. We are with you.”

For context, Eliezer Alfonzo Jr.’s dad is Eliezer Alfonzo, who is referenced in the above post.

@SleeperDodgers then wrote:

“Tonight is about more than baseball. Dodgers catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is making his MLB debut while carrying an unimaginable burden after his step mother and sister were lost in the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.”

On Sunday, Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. will be making his MLB debut.

Here is another post from @DodgersNation with Dave Roberts reaction to the tough news:

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More on Eliezer Alfonzo…

Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. has spent pretty much the entire season with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate.

Over 190 at-bats, he’s batting .313 with one home run, 15 doubles, 17 RBI, and an OPS of .813.

In 2078 career minor league at-bats, Alfonzo Jr. has batted .283 with 32 home runs, 99 doubles, and a .725 OPS. Those are fairly solid offensive stats for a catcher, but unfortunately, he’s been blocked by other catchers in his professional career, which has kept him in the minors.

Once he takes his first MLB at-bat later this evening, his official debut age will be 26, giving him plenty of time to make a name for himself in the Majors like his father.

However, this Dodgers-Padres series finale will certainly be overshadowed by the devastating news of Alfonzo Jr. losing immediate members of his family.

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