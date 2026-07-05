Dodgers Make Dalton Rushing Change Before San Diego Padres Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are experimenting with their catching situation while Will Smith continues to recover from injury.

Luckily for LA, they haven’t missed a beat in Will Smith’s absence, as Dalton Rushing has really emerged as a frequent contributor. Currently, the Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres and will go for the four-game sweep on Sunday evening.

Before the Padres-Dodgers series finale, Los Angeles released its lineup, and it features a notable Dalton Rushing change.

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Dalton Rushing Gets Day Off on Sunday

Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the roster news that they are selecting the contract of Eliezer Alfonzo Jr.

On Sunday, Dalton Rushing is getting the day off, and it will be Eliezer Alfonzo’s MLB debut.

Here is the official Dodgers lineup, per UnderdogMLB:

Dalton Rushing has been a very controversial MLB player this season, but given the amount of opportunities he’s received, Rushing is starting to put together a solid campaign.

In other Dodgers catcher news, Chuckie Robinson was optioned to the minors to make room on the roster for Eliezer Alfonzo.

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Dalton Rushing This Season

Dalton Rushing is in his second MLB season, and despite getting a lot of flak for his on-field actions (at times), Rushing has emerged as a strong hitter for the Dodgers this season.

Over 165 at-bats in 2026, Dalton Rushing is batting .261 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a solid OPS+ of 129. For a catcher, that’s a very good stat line, and Dave Roberts has clearly been comfortable utilizing Rushing as needed.

As for the Dodgers, they have tormented everyone on their big league schedule over the past month or so. Los Angeles is 26-11 in its last 37 games, and holds a commanding 14.0 game lead in the NL West.

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