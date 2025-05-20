Could Ryan McMahon Be the Dodgers’ Defensive Answer?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves in a bit of a rut and aren’t fully satisfied with their current roster. Recent moves, such as designating both Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor for assignment in the same week, signal just how willing they are to shake things up.

As a result, the team has been linked to potential trades and is reportedly monitoring Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon in case he’s traded this summer,” Nightengale wrote.

The NL West infielder has posted a solid season, hitting six home runs and batting in 11 runs, with a .201 batting average and a .691 OPS. Teams eyeing McMahon are drawn to his defensive abilities, which have been a significant asset for Colorado, with strong Outs Above Average.

Defensive Struggles Highlight Roster Instability

Los Angeles has struggled defensively during its recent four-game losing streak. The skid included a sweep at home by their crosstown rivals, the Angels, in the Freeway Series, followed by a tough loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday night.

​​The Dodgers’ home stand has highlighted defensive issues that have played a key role in their recent losing streak. Rookie Hyeseong Kim’s misplay in center field and Max Muncy’s throwing error are just two examples of costly mistakes that have led to early deficits in multiple games.

With Kim being thrown into an unfamiliar utility role and Muncy continuing to struggle in the field, the Dodgers’ defensive lapses have only added to the challenges facing a pitching staff already dealing with injuries and consistently allowing high run totals.

Emerging as Trade Target as Colorado Faces Uncertainty

These defensive struggles help explain why the Dodgers have been eyeing McMahon, as he could provide a much-needed boost during a rough stretch of the season.

The 30-year-old earned his first All-Star selection last season, posting a .242/.325/.397 slash line, with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .722 OPS, continuing to deliver at the plate.

The Dodgers have frequently been linked to potential third-base trades, and McMahon’s name has often appeared in trade rumors. Given the Rockies’ struggles in recent years, almost every experienced player on their roster has drawn trade interest. However, despite these rumblings, Colorado remains hesitant to enter a full rebuild, opting instead to hold on to players and even let some move toward free agency.

As the Dodgers look to address their defensive issues and improve their roster, McMahon could be the solution they need. While Colorado’s hesitation to rebuild might complicate a potential deal, Los Angeles may be looking to take advantage of an opportunity to strengthen both their defense and lineup.

With a crucial stretch ahead, the Dodgers will need to make the right moves to get back on track and remain at the top of the NL West.