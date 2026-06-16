Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Former MLB All-Star During Rays Series

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (at home) in California.

Kyle Tucker led the team with two hits (including one home run) and three RBI’s.

Santiago Espinal did not play in the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Cut Former MLB All-Star

After the game, Dave Roberts announced that Espinal is being designated for assignment.

Jack Harris of The California Post wrote: “Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are going to DFA Santiago Espinal as the corresponding move for Tommy Edman’s return tomorrow”

Espinal had been batting .268 with 15 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and five runs in 36 games.

He is in his first season with the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the decision:

Adrian Medina: “Won’t be official til tomorrow, but Dave Roberts has confirmed that the Dodgers will designate Santiago Espinal to make room for Tommy Edman’s return.”

Katie Woo: “Dodgers will designate Santiago Espinal as the corresponding move for Tommy Edman. Given that Edman will be used in more of a versatile role, it makes Espinal’s spot on the roster redundant.”

@kickpunchturn: “Don’t love this tbh. Espinal was always going to be temporary but I feel like he’s shown a lot of grit lately. I guess Freeland does most of what he does though.”

@awe5omeCJ: “Shame that Santiago has to be DFA’d again”

Looking At Espinal’s MLB Career