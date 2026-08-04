Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Announced Concerning Dalton Rushing Update Amid Cubs Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a very cognizant effort to acquire depth catchers at MLB’s trade deadline, and they did just that by acquiring Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt.

Perhaps the fact that the Dodgers traded for 2 backstops is the writing on the wall that Dalton Rushing’s wrist injury is more concerning than many originally thought.

During their series with the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced an update on Rushing. It came after Rushing was placed on the IL.

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Dave Roberts Unsure How Long Dalton Rushing Will Be Out

Speaking with Dodgers reporter Katie Woo, here is what Dave Roberts said about the Dalton Rushing injury:

“I don’t think anyone knows how long it’s going to be.”

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk relayed the message from Roberts by writing:

“Rushing is dealing with inflammation in his right elbow, and manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com’s Sonja Chen and other reporters that the backstop “said that he’s had bouts of this in the past.” However, Roberts also didn’t put any kind of timetable on Rushing, saying “I don’t think anyone knows how long it’s going to be. But I still don’t feel that it’ll be that long.”

In the absence of Will Smith, who is dealing with a neck injury, Dalton Rushing has filled in very nicely as the Dodgers’ starting catcher, and he’s actually had notable success on offense as well.

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Looking at Dalton Rushing’s MLB Career/Season with Dodgers

Dalton Rushing is in his second MLB season, and he’s made notable strides on offense in his sophomore campaign.

Over 217 at-bats this season, Rushing is batting .253 with 12 home runs, and an OPS+ of 122.

Across 359 career ABs, Rushing holds a batting average of .234 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles, and an OPS+ of 99.

His bWAR is 1.4 this season, which proves he has been an above-average MLB catcher, and in all likelihood, the Dodgers will struggle to find offense from the catcher position until Will Smith (of Rushing) returns from the IL.